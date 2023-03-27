Interlink Welcomes Professor Graham Wren to Board of UK Subsidiary

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) a world-leading trusted technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, membrane switches and other cutting-edge technologies, welcomes Professor Graham Wren as a director of its United Kingdom subsidiary, Interlink Electronics Limited, adding to his service as a strategic technical adviser since 2021.

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Graham is Senior Executive and Special Advisor to the Principal at Strathclyde University. Over the course of his career, he has led projects in diverse fields such as nuclear technology, forensic science, pharmaceuticals and industrial research. He has also helped create more than 20 industry-focused transnational research centers that have collectively raised more than $2 billion.

"Interlink is vigorously pursuing the development and acquisition of new technological capabilities and product offerings, as illustrated by its acquisition of gas sensor pioneers SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering in December 2022 and its recently announced acquisition of printed electronics and membrane switch company Calman Technology," said Steven N. Bronson, the Chairman, President and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "Professor Wren's extensive insight into a vast array of technical industries will help Interlink evolve beyond our signature sensors into new technological frontiers."

Graham has served on the board of more than 30 companies and research centers in the pharmaceutical, aeronautical, advanced manufacturing, nuclear, photonics, security and asset management sectors. He is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Director and is a Fellow of the UK's national engineering academy, the Royal Academy of Engineering. He was awarded an OBE in the 2019 Queen's Birthday honours list for services to Engineering, Science and Higher Education.

"Interlink's rich history has provided a strong technological base from which to grow, and its recent acquisitions position it well for new opportunities," said Professor Wren. "I look forward to contributing to Interlink's newest phase of development."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions provider. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry to commercialize its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets - including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control - providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionality they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices.

Recent acquisitions have expanded the company's portfolio of products and services into new areas. SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, purchased in December 2022, offer industry-leading design and manufacture of electrochemical gas-sensing technology for industry, community, health and home, providing custom solutions, advanced sensors, innovative products and unique services with uses in fields such as carbon monoxide and ozone detection and air quality monitoring. Calman Technology Limited, acquired in March 2023, brings over 25 years of experience in the design and manufacture of membrane keypads, graphic overlays and label product, with customers in fields such as medical devices and defense technologies and operations across the UK and Europe.

Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, its world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California, and the Calman and SPEC-KWJ advanced engineering and manufacturing facilities in Ayrshire, Scotland, and in Silicon Valley. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements in this press include statements about our acquisition program, our projected annual revenue run rate, and the effects of the Calman acquisition, including contributions to our products, manufacturing operations and the markets we serve. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our ability to integrate Calman's operations; our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

