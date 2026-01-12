Interlinked AB signs contracted distributor agreements across Europe, the Middle East, and North America

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlinked AB, a Swedish MedTech company with a patented safety connector technology, announces today that it has signed sales distributor agreements across three continents, covering countries in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The agreements include binding minimum volume commitments.

The agreements represent a clear step forward in Interlinked's international commercial expansion and establish a repeatable, distributor-led sales model across multiple healthcare systems.

Interlinked's safety connector platform, ReLink / LinkUS, is designed to reduce accidental catheter dislodgement and to de-risk invasive procedures by reducing avoidable harm, clinical disruption, and associated downstream healthcare costs.

"These agreements confirm that our technology has moved from validation to commercial execution," said Katarina Hedbeck, CEO and co-founder of Interlinked AB.

"With distributor commitments now in place across three continents, our focus is on delivery, performance, and expansion within the markets already secured."

Next steps

Interlinked's near-term priorities include:

Commercial rollout with signed distributors

Expansion within existing contracted territories

Continued engagement with additional distributors in selected priority markets

Securing growth capital to support fulfilment of contracted orders and international expansion.

Contact

Katarina Hedbeck, CEO

[email protected]

www.interlinked.care

About Interlinked AB

Interlinked AB is a Swedish MedTech company developing a patented safety connector technology focused on risk reduction in invasive medical procedures. The company's platform reduces accidental catheter dislodgement, improves patient safety, and lowers avoidable clinical and operational costs for healthcare providers. Interlinked operates internationally with contracted commercial activity across Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

About ReLink / LinkUS

ReLink / LinkUS is a safety connector platform designed to reduce unintended catheter dislodgement by maintaining system integrity during external harmful forces. The platform is approved for use in nephrostomy drainage, IV therapy, and veterinary care, and has been clinically validated in various care settings. The technology is CE-MDR approved for all indications and FDA registered for drain. Selected ReLink configurations are approved for dual civilian and military use in Europe.

North America focus

In North America, Interlinked's commercial focus is on LinkUS Drain, a safety connector designed for nephrostomy drainage catheters. Accidental catheter dislodgement in nephrostomy care is a high-cost, avoidable complication, often leading to reinsertion procedures, infection risk, prolonged care, and additional downstream interventions.

While existing procedure codes reimburse catheter reinsertion, they do not capture the full economic impact of dislodgement events, which frequently includes imaging, procedural resources, extended length of stay, and complication management. As a result, healthcare providers often absorb a substantial share of the total cost.

LinkUS Drain is positioned as a risk-reducing safety device tackling dislodgement associated clinical and operational consequences. The product is FDA registered, has been presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology, and is supported by US-focused publications currently in progress.

Interlinked is actively engaging US distribution partners for LinkUS Drain as part of its North American expansion.

