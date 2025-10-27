Interlochen announces shortlist for the 2025 Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award

The winner of the $25,000 award will be announced in December

INTERLOCHEN, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlochen has announced the shortlist for the 2025 Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award, a $25,000 prize that recognizes the best literature in the creative arts field.

The shortlisted works, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Dreams in Double Time: On Race, Freedom, and Bebop by Jonathan Leal

by How Sondheim Can Change Your Life by Richard Schoch

by Inside the Mirror: A Novel by Parul Kapur

by My Life in Paper: Adventures in Ephemera by Beth Kephart

by Writer's Postcards by Dipika Mukherjee

"The range and quality of submissions we received this year was remarkable," said Selection Committee Chair and Interlochen Arts Academy Dean of Academics Eric Blackburn. "This made identifying our Shortlist a particularly challenging but rewarding task. In the end, we have chosen five books exploring topics as varied as jazz, musical theater, writing, papermaking, and painting, through forms including essays, music criticism, memoir-writing, and a novel. The thread tying the list together is that all of the books highlight the power and absolute necessity of creative expression."

The winner of the 2025 Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award will be announced in December; two finalists may also be selected. The winning author will receive a $25,000 cash prize and conduct a multi-day residency at Interlochen Arts Academy from April 8–10, 2026. During the residency, the author will take part in an awards ceremony and a public event in nearby Traverse City as part of the 2026 National Writers Series on April 9, 2026. Among other residency activities are a presentation to the Interlochen Arts Academy community, master classes, and an interview with Interlochen Public Radio.

Established by The Pattis Family Foundation in October 2023, The Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award honors fiction or nonfiction books that inspire, illuminate, or exemplify the creative process in fields such as creative writing, dance, film and new media, music, theatre, and visual arts. To learn more about the award, including eligibility requirements and selection criteria, visit https://www.interlochen.org/pattis .

About The Pattis Family Foundation

With a history originating from book and magazine publishing, The Pattis Family Foundation of Highland Park, Illinois actively supports programs that elevate the value of the written word and intellectual inquiry. In addition to The Pattis Family Foundation Creative Arts Book Award at Interlochen, The Pattis Family Foundation Chicago Book Award is awarded annually with The Newberry Library and The Pattis Family Foundation Global Cities Award is awarded annually in association with Metropolis. Similar book awards in partnership with other leading organizations and other subject areas will be announced in the future. The Pattis Family Foundation also supports various health, educational, and cultural initiatives as well as programs that help bridge the opportunity gap for talented students with limited financial resources.

About Interlochen Center for the Arts

The nonprofit Interlochen Center for the Arts is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and the only organization in the world that brings together a 3,000-student summer camp program; a 500-student fine arts boarding high school; opportunities for hundreds of adults to engage in fulfilling artistic and creative programs; two 24-hour listener-supported public radio services (classical music and news); more than 600 arts presentations annually by students, faculty and world-renowned guest artists; and a global alumni base spanning nine decades, including leaders in the arts and all other endeavors. For information, visit Interlochen online at www.interlochen.org .

About the National Writers Series

Founded in 2010, the National Writers Series is a year-round book festival that has hosted more than 250 authors in Traverse City, Michigan, including New York Times bestselling authors, McArthur "Genius Grant" winners, and National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize winners. Most events take place in the gorgeous, historic Traverse City Opera House. Find out more at https://nationalwritersseries.org/ .

