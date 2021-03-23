InterLubric China Next Taking Place in Shanghai, June 9th - 11th 2021

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st China International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (InterLubric China), organized by SINOPEC Lubricant Company Limited, PetroChina Lubricant Company, Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, undertaken by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held June 9-11, 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

China achieved many firsts in 2020, including eradicating absolute poverty, landing spacecraft on the moon and containing the pandemic. Most importantly, the Chinese economy avoided contraction and China was the only large country with positive GDP growth.

Easily the largest exhibition in the world focused exclusively on lubricants, their composites and technologies, and the only trade show of its kind in China, InterLubric China has established itself over its two decade history as a crucial meeting point and knowledge exchange hub for the industry, becoming an essential bridge between international and domestic manufacturers, producers and distributors. Held annually and circling between Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, InterLubric China enjoys the strong support of SLTA, CCPIT and STLA, as well as the backing of key sponsors SINOPEC and PetroChina.

Over the last 20 editions of the show, InterLubric has showcased over 25,000 distinct industry brands, hosted more than 200,000 professional industry visitors, held in excess of 130 industry conferences and seminars, and attracted many thousands of participating companies. These include SINOPEC, PetroChina, CNOOC, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, HUNTSMAN, Croda, Henkel, LUKOIL, ENI, SK, Afton, Valvoline, Total, WD-40, ENEOS, AMALIE, Emery, Petromin, Sephan Oil, SASOL, MicRos, LOPAL, HANDI, NACO, Jama, LiuGong and many more. Professionals attending cover the full spectrum of producers, manufacturers, dealers, distributors and end-users, with the show's reputation among visitors and exhibitors alike now firmly entrenched. InterLubric China is recognized by a growing audience as the most authoritative, exclusively focused industrial lubricants exhibition in the Asia Pacific.

Exhibits broadly include automotive lubricant and chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oils and greases, metal working lubricants and fluids, antirust materials, lubricant additives and base oils, lubricant production systems, equipment and machinery, lubricant product testing, quality control, recycling and assessment technology and equipment, to name a few, as well as industry consultation, trade media and more.

InterLubric China also boasts an array of high quality conference programs focused on industry trends, new technological advancements and industry innovations. This year, InterLubric China is proud to be bringing you more premium events and associated exclusive activities, including:

The 11 th China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference;

China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference; The Domestic Lubricants Dealer and Distributor Program 2021;

International Lubricant Training Courses

The China Metalworking Technology Development Forum

The International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

As the central conference event of InterLubric China, the China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference has been successfully held in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou for 10 years with support from all sides. This year's conference will be held on June 7th-8th in Shanghai, a full 2 day conference incorporating 4 thematic modules: Industry Trends, Base Oils, Additives, and Lubricant Detection & Monitoring.

Speakers from companies including SINOPEC, PetroChina, STLE, Dow, Lubrizol, API, Starry Chemical, King Industry, ISA CHEM-TECH, Brenntag, ARLANXEO, SASOL, BASF, Mobil, Sublime China Information, Baoshan Iron & Steel, Solvay, ARGUS, Kao Corporation, SANYO and so on, will deliver informative and engaging presentations on the very latest products, technology and industry trends. Currently, the show organizers still have an open call for papers of high quality to be considered for the last few remaining speaking slots, and welcome your active participation.

Whether you are looking for new lubricant business partners, manufacturers or distributors, if you are interested in the latest industry trends, technologies and innovations, or if you are simply seeking to enter or further strengthen your position within the world's second largest lubricants market, InterLubric China in Shanghai this June is your one-stop-destination. See you there.

