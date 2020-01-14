Interluxe Offers Modern Luxury Tampa Estate through No Reserve Online Auction on January 28th

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art, custom designed estate will become the turn-key home of one lucky bidder on January 28, 2020. Previously listed at $2.495 million, it's set for no reserve auction by Interluxe, the nation's pioneering luxury real estate online auction company. Having recently sold a coveted Clearwater estate, Interluxe is pleased to now offer this optimally located South Tampa property via Absolute Auction.

www.Interluxe.com/12514

This 4 bedroom, 3 full/3 half bath, 5,122+ sq. ft. residence is located in Beach Park Isles, an exclusive South Tampa neighborhood surrounded by water on three sides. Within easy reach are Tampa's finest amenities, including marinas, beaches, upscale shopping, trendy restaurants and Tampa International Airport.

Designed by leading Tampa architect Sol Fleishman, this contemporary home is replete with high end finishes and equipment. Not to be missed is the cinema-quality movie theater with deluxe seating for 10 and breathtaking acoustics. An expansive game room and spacious home office give plenty of room to work and play.

No expense was spared to create the chef's kitchen with professional-grade appliance and a butler's pantry with wine cooler for additional storage and workspace. It connects through an open floor plan to the family room and dining room, making an ideal entertaining space.

Comfort is also a priority, especially in the master suite with its enormous walk-in closet/dressing room, spacious en suite bath and private balcony. Other noteworthy features include an elevator between floors; electric shades to control the abundant natural light; high-tech security system; and an air-conditioned, 4-car garage.

After the successful sale of his property in Clearwater, repeat Interluxe client and Laser Spine Institute's surgical founder, Dr. James St. Louis, has once again chosen Interluxe to sell another prized property. "We value our clients and pride ourselves on creating lasting and profitable relationships," says Interluxe President Scott Kirk. "Being able to work with our clients again and again is special. It speaks to the level of trust we maintain to continually provide our expertise across various markets for one-of-a-kind properties."

Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the property Friday, January 24th through Sunday, January 26th. The auction is being offered in cooperation with listing agent, Eric Panico of The Toni Everett Co. A truly outstanding opportunity, the property is selling furnished and Brokers are fully protected!

More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com/12514. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.

