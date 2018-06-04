Interluxe to Auction Landmark Miami Bayfront Home Without Reserve

Built by a custom builder to be a dream residence, this 3-bedroom/4-bath, 3,942-sq. ft. home won the Best Architectural Home award in 1987. A modern, fully updated masterpiece of balconies and breezeways, it takes maximum advantage of the spectacular waterfront views and Miami's luxurious indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Completely surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping this secluded, gated property, is just a short walk to the downtown village of Coconut Grove, schools, shopping, services and entertainment. Miami's business district is about 5 miles away and glamorous South Beach is a scenic 10-mile drive.

For boaters, it's a true paradise. The property includes a concrete boat dock and pier with an adjustable ramp for easy access into Biscayne Bay for kayaks, paddle boards and swimming. Large air-conditioned storage areas accommodate all your water toys. Biscayne Bay is protected from the Atlantic Ocean by barrier reefs, and this area of the bay receives little boat traffic; it's just you and a natural sanctuary populated by manatees and many species of birds and fish.

The grounds showcase a freeform swimming pool with rock waterfall. Adjacent to open and covered flagstone patios, an outdoor shower and exterior lighting, it's perfect for pool parties all year round.

Indoors, an airy, open floor plan allows free movement and sight lines from the kitchen with commercial grade stainless steel appliances, to the indoor and outdoor living and dining areas. On the home's top level, the master suite offers perhaps the best view of all from its private balcony looking out to breathtaking sunrises reflected in the glassy smooth bay waters.

Industry leader Interluxe has been chosen by the owners to host the online auction because, "We offer unmatched transparency, expertise and the opportunity for sellers to control their outcome," says Interluxe President Scott Kirk.

Unlike traditional real estate marketing methods, which can take months or even years to complete the sale of a high-end property, "An auction guarantees a fast, firm closing date, and allows the sellers to move on with their lives," Kirk says. And holding the auction online brings in a larger pool of potential buyers, which stimulates more competitive bidding. "We have found that it's easier to obtain a fair market value — an advantage that both buyers and sellers appreciate," he adds.

Open house previews begin on Saturday, June 16th, and continue through Monday, June 18th. More information about the property and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, Marcelo Fernandes of Grove Properties. Agents are protected, and a 2.5% commission will be paid to the buyer's representing broker. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.

