Interluxe to Offer Stunning Connecticut Getaway through Online Auction

The 4-story home was custom built in 2008 with both relaxation and entertaining in mind. While the home boasts incredible amenities, arguably the best feature of the home is the magnificent view of the Long Island Sound, which can be enjoyed from almost every room, and even better from one of the home's three balconies.

Guests are greeted on the first story by a cozy, marble-floored foyer that is flanked by a family room and the home's own wine cellar room. Guests can continue through the home via the carefully crafted staircase or by elevator. Spend the day enjoying the beach from either the sand or the stone-decorated patio where you'll enjoy lunch straight from the home's outdoor pizza oven.

The home offers its guests every level of comfort with their accommodations on the second story of the home that also shares space with a beautifully cherry-paneled office with balcony access. The exquisite millwork of the house is even more on display on the third level of the home that was designed for entertaining.

Enjoy gourmet dining is at its finest with the home's kitchen. The chef's kitchen is equipped with restaurant-grade appliances, tiled floors, custom cabinetry and butler's pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a stately dining room made for dinner parties. Guests will be impressed with the room's elegant fireplace, impeccable wainscoting, and coffered ceilings. Visit the wet bar and enjoy an after-dinner beverage from the third story's balcony.

The master suite is a luxurious escape unto itself. Located on the top level of the home, the suite features a cozy sitting room with high ceilings, a marbled bathroom equipped with radiant heat and walk-in closet. Perhaps the best feature of the master suite is its private balcony the boasts unparalleled views of the sound.

Motivated by an upcoming relocation, the concept of an online auction appealed to the owners of the home. "Many sellers and agents are impressed with the Interluxe model. Instead of sitting on the market for months waiting for the right buyer, we bring multiple, qualified buyers to the table," said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe. For those looking to sell their luxury homes in a more desirable timeframe, Interluxe provides a solution for sellers and buyers alike.

"This home offers impressive waterfront views and great features. This is going to be a real chance for one lucky buyer to get a great value," added Kirk.

More information about the property, open house preview dates and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, Carolyn Augur of Coldwell Banker. Agents are protected and a commission will be paid to the buyer's representing broker. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.

