Interluxe's Online Property Auctions Put the Exclusive Kiawah Island Lifestyle within Easy Reach

Kiawah Island — a barrier reef located on the Atlantic Ocean approximately 25 miles from Charleston, South Carolina — is renowned for its luxurious, laid-back lifestyle. Temperate weather has residents enjoying outdoor activities all year round, whether they're golfing on one of the 10+ world-class courses (named the No. 1 Golf Destination in the U.S. by Travel & Leisure Golf Magazine), boating, fishing, sunbathing on the 10 miles of powder-white sand beaches, or simply relaxing on their verandah with a beverage in hand.

Kiawah Island's private, gated communities are set carefully amid protected marine forests that surround them with secluded security, lush natural views, and a rich diversity of wildlife. For more civilized pursuits, membership in the Kiawah Island Club opens the door to a wealth of 5-star amenities, from fine dining and spa treatments to family social events.

Ocean Oaks Retreat -

One of the properties up for auction is the move in-ready 5-bedroom/5-bath Ocean Oaks Retreat. Full of coastal charm, its West Indies architecture encompasses a 3-floor main house, 2-bedroom guest cottage and extensive outdoor entertaining/wet bar area. Located in the Ocean Oaks Court gated community, it's just a short walk from the beach, the Kiawah Island Club and a community boat launch, pier and dock. Previously listed at $2.195 million, the starting bid is $600,000 USD.

Preserve Waterfront Lot -

The other property is a ±1-acre waterfront lot where the winning bidder can build their dream home. Nestled In the Preserve Community on the northeastern tip of Kiawah Island with, it looks out onto breathtaking views of Bass Creek and unspoiled marshlands. This site is perfect for boaters, who'll love its immediate access to a shared dock with deep water access. Previously listed at $1.495 million, the starting bid is $350,000 USD.

To some, it's unusual to see these types of luxury properties being offered for auction. Interluxe President Scott Kirk is used to the raised eyebrows, yet he says they are less frequent these days as the format has proven its success over the last several years. "High end properties used to sit on the market for months waiting for a buyer," he says. "Auctions widen the pool of candidates, making it easier to make the sale."

Interluxe has taken the auction concept the next step into the future by pioneering an online auction platform. By allowing people to bid from anywhere in the world, Kirk says, it brings in more bids, gets the seller more competitive pricing and makes the whole auction process more convenient and transparent for everyone.

Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the properties Friday, September 6th through Sunday, September 8th. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the properties including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.

