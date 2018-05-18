Intermach 2018 shines a spotlight on Smart Factory

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said that the Intermach 2018 reflects upon TCEB's policy that places a focus on the conference and exhibition events that feature benefits which in line with the country's development strategy. The Intermach 2018 takes place during 16-19 May 2018 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

For the 35th edition of Intermach, TCEB collaborates with UBM Asia (Thailand) Co Ltd - the organiser of the event, by providing support for two main campaigns namely 'Exhibiz in Market' and 'Connect Businesses'. The support covered full ranges of overseas marketing activities for the international exhibition which include attracting organisations and overseas governments to exhibit their pavilions as well as drawing potential buyers to join the event.

From the cooperation, it is expected that the event attracts more than 45,000 attendees and generate up to 12,000 million baht of the trade value. In this year, TCEB successfully draws organisations and public sector from the overseas countries to exhibit the pavilions at the show giving the increase of the total exhibition space to 38,000 square meters. Last year, the event attracted 43,000 attendees with 600 companies from all continents.

Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Deputy Managing Director of UBM Asia (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., said that the Intermach 2018 showcases the latest technology of industrial machinery covering a wide variety of manufacturing industries including automotive, electronics, construction, medical devices, furniture and agriculture. The show is considered as the significant platform for the industrial entrepreneurs to maximise their productivity. This year, the event is organised under the theme 'Redefining Manufacturing through Advanced Technology', which demonstrates the 'SMART Factory Showcase'. It highlights the application of technology and automatic production process of which the machinery is operated and controlled via the Internet and without human labour involved. The show includes the demonstration of real production through the production line with various machines such as robotic arms, folding machine, machining centre, metal lathe, and measurement, which all are interoperated by software systems. The demonstration of this advanced technology is considered as the first of its kind in ASEAN.

The Intermach has been organised continuously and proven its success over the past years. The exhibition comes to its 35th edition in this year and continues to deliver the comprehensive business success. In this year, the show is organised in-conjunction with MTA2018 -- the International Precision Engineering, Machine Tool and Metalworking Exhibition & Conference. By having the MTA2018 under the same roof, it emphasis the position of Intermach 2018 as the ASEAN's largest Industrial Machinery and Subcontracting Exhibition.

"By proving supports to the Intermach 2018, TCEB's objectives are not only to sustain the existing markets or expand new markets to increase the numbers of international exhibitions in Thailand but to secure the position of Thailand with the highest record of Net Exhibit Space Sold in ASEAN. Also, the Intermach is recognised as a significant platform which can further generate economic value for Thailand. It is expected that this year, the trade value at the Intermach will reach 12,000 million baht and attracts 45,000 international attendees from overseas countries," said Mr. Chiruit.

Contact details

For further information please contact: Corporate Communications Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization)

Ms Parichat Svetasreni Tel: +662 694 6009 Email: parichat_s@tceb.or.th

Ms Paniyada Mulalin Tel: +662 694 6091 Email: paniyada_m@tceb.or.th

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermach-2018-shines-a-spotlight-on-smart-factory-300650897.html

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)