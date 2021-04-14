Intermap and DronSystems Announce UAS Collaboration

Integrating NEXTView™ into proof of concept initiative in Dubai to advance commercial drone operations

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced it will participate in an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) proof of concept test in Dubai with DronSystems, a UAS provider based in the United Kingdom. The proof of concept will be powered by NEXTView™, co-developed by Intermap and Lufthansa Systems and the world's first and only dataset certified for use in avionics and other aviation applications.

NEXTView will be integrated with DronSystems' highly automated UAS air traffic management (UTM) platform, DroNAV. To be conducted at the dedicated facilities of Sanad Academy, the GCC region's largest state-of-the-art UAS pilot training and UAS testing center, the tests are intended to demonstrate to the regulators and enterprise customers the versatility, flexibility, potential efficiency and safety that are now possible in commercial drone operations. NEXTView's high-resolution and high-acuity surface data ensure drones fly safely and efficiently through the test area and beyond.

"Dubai is at the avantgarde of developments in UAS industry," said Dr. Dennis Shomko, DronSystems' Business Development Director. "The drone-related legislation is further ahead than in many other countries, especially when it comes to the highly automated and BVLOS operations." Marco Tantardini, DronSystems' Founder, commented, "The product of our partnership with Intermap and local businesses, a smart combination of hardware, software and current UAS-specific navigation information, will allow the regional UAS operators to plan and execute flights based on pre-approved patterns, automating routine operations, and thus increasing dispatch reliability. With this platform, drones will perform even in the most challenging environments and circumstances."

Since bringing NEXTView to market in 2020 with Lufthansa Systems, NEXTView remains the only global solution certified for use in avionics. The Dubai pilot project demonstrates the continued adoption of NEXTView by drone operators and the UTM market, with NEXTView now used for drone flight planning and control on three continents. The UTM market, which includes autonomous airborne logistics, surveillance and mapping, is expected to exceed $56 billion by 2027, growing at an 18.9% CAGR.

"This Dubai proof of concept is another example of Intermap's progress at the leading edge of the UAS industry," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "Dubai is one of the world's most advanced cities, and they are implementing a UAS infrastructure to match that reputation. This collaboration with DronSystems marks another milestone for Intermap's emerging leadership as a critical player in the UAS market."

About DronSystems

London, UK-based DronSystems is a developer of DroNAV, a highly automated air traffic management system for UAS. The platform is a combination of cloud-based software and UAS-mounted hardware. Designed to be highly-dependable, the system uses aviation-grade components, and relies on standard procedures and principles, customary for the aerospace, and therefore allows seamless integration of UASs into legacy National Aerospace Systems with no additional CAPEX.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP;OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

