Intermap Powers Global Airport Infrastructure

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced that INFRAWAY, an engineering company in Brazil, is leveraging Intermap's NEXTMap One™ digital terrain model (DTM) for airport infrastructure planning.

INFRAWAY is developing airport infrastructure studies for the government of Brazil. In the planning process, high-quality elevation data is essential. Intermap's NEXTMap One DTM data empowers INFRAWAY to assess key areas that need improvement inside the airport land areas. Elevation data supports the design of the best expansion plan for upcoming runway construction and future addition of buildings. INFRAWAY focuses on transport infrastructure, serving the market with project solutions in disciplines such as geometry, paving, earthworks and drainage for different modes of transportation. As a customer of Intermap, INFRAWAY leverages the benefits of NEXTMap One, the world's most accurate, authoritative and global elevation dataset. Learn more about NEXTMap data here.

Intermap also supports digital infrastructure with orthorectification of satellite imagery as-a-service. Over the past year, Intermap used its NEXTMap One global terrain data to orthorectify satellite imagery covering 200 airports, resulting in accuracies up to 1-meter, depending on geographic region. Orthorectified satellite imagery is crucial for airport planning studies and can be delivered directly into planning workflows. Intermap's cost-effective as-a-service model results in satellite imagery that has ortho accuracies suitable for commercial air safety, produced in near real-time, and delivered at a fraction of the cost typically offered by commercial satellite and other vendors. Learn more about orthorectification here.

The aviation and drone markets are rapidly expanding as airlines, aircraft manufacturers and drone operators begin to resume operations after the adverse effects of Covid-19. The overall market is projected to grow at an 18.9% CAGR and exceed $56 billion by 2027. This rapid growth offers Intermap the opportunity to provide the industry with high-quality, 3D geospatial data and solutions to support the regulatory and technology infrastructure necessary to ensure safe and efficient operations.

"Intermap is supporting safety and efficiency improvements for the global aviation industry in a variety of ways. We are delivering better airport mapping through our data and services," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "We are integrating NEXTView™, our surface dataset certified for use in avionics, with navigation systems around the world. Aviation is a demanding market for geospatial solutions, growing rapidly with upgrades to aircraft and drones. Intermap is leveraging the best global-scale data and largest SAR library in the world to provide solutions that enable next-generation innovation, with critical new capabilities such as real-time, SAR-derived, automated 3D object detection."

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

