Intermap Strengthens Geospatial Data Processing Capabilities with Enhancements to Patented IRIS Platform

Implements Organizational Restructuring in Asia to Align Human Capital Investment with Revenue-Driving Opportunities

DENVER, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced it has strengthened its patented Intelligent Resolution Improvement System (IRIS™) with enhancements to its geospatial data processing capabilities that improve speed, accuracy and efficiency.

"Our recent upgrades to IRIS, Intermap's proprietary technology for adding spatial content and resolution to existing three-dimensional models, enable the immediate generation of an automated edit to our global Digital Elevation Models (DEMs)," said Patrick Blott, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly for customers and strategic partners, these enhancements strengthen the quality of the resulting elevation models and significantly reduce the amount of time and associated costs required to generate highly accurate, spatially rich DEMS. We remain focused on continuing to drive innovation and technological advancements in global elevation data production and are committed to providing our customers around the world with best-in-class geospatial data solutions."

Organizational Restructuring in Asia to Continue to Enhance Efficiency

In conjunction with the foregoing, the Company also announced it is implementing an organizational restructuring in Asia to better allocate its resources around these efficiencies and improve its customer focus at the regional level. The restructuring impacts approximately 32% of Intermap's employees worldwide. The Company intends to reinvest the substantial majority of these savings into localization across additional geographies, innovation, research and development, as well as customer-facing personnel.

The Company has dramatically reduced operating expenses in Indonesia, as its investments in infrastructure have produced a state-of-the-art process that will enable Intermap to scale efficiently and with fewer employees as its revenue grows. Including the organizational restructuring announced today, annual costs have been reduced in the region by $3.5 million. The remaining team in Jakarta represents a core group of elite professionals who are highly skilled and trained by Intermap to advance local geospatial technology adoption throughout the region.

Mr. Blott added, "Our talented employees are integral in driving our success, and we are incredibly proud of our history in Asia over the past 10 years. While it is always difficult to make decisions that impact our valued employees and the communities in which we operate, this organizational restructuring is necessary to drive continued success in our business. The Board of Directors and management team are focused on improving Intermap's performance and building a solid foundation for execution and growth, which includes aligning our resources to better serve customers with the products, solutions and services they expect from Intermap. Importantly, we are committed to managing the transition in a sensitive and respectful manner."

