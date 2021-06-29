Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) – Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") on June 29, 2021. Out of concern for the safety of Intermap's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in-person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually by live webcast. A total of 17,207,184 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 66.66% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Intermap's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors, the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, and the replenishment of the number of Common Shares issuable under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

The votes in respect of the election of directors are as follows:









Votes by Ballot Nominee

Result of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld/Against Patrick A. Blott

Elected

12,878,276

(91.37%)

1,216,474

(8.63%) Philippe Frappier

Elected

12,881,697

(91.39%)

1,213,053

(8.61%) John (Jack) Hild

Elected

12,885,168

(91.42%)

1,209,582

(8.58%) Jordan Tongalson

Elected

12,882,768

(91.40%)

1,211,982

(8.60%)

More information about the results of the Meeting can be found in the Company's report on the voting results, which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP;OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

