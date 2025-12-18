InterMedia Advertising® Adds Christina LaMair and Promotes Grace Gillespie to Support Ongoing Agency Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Advertising®, a leading data-driven performance marketing and media agency, today announced two strategic talent moves supporting the agency's continued expansion: the hiring of Christina LaMair as Director of Client & Media Performance and the promotion of Grace Gillespie to Growth & Partnerships Manager. Both are newly created roles designed to strengthen InterMedia's growth strategy and enhance its performance-driven service model.

Christina LaMair, Director of Client & Media Performance Grace Gillespie, Growth & Partnerships Manager

Christina joins InterMedia with more than a decade of experience in media planning, buying, and performance optimization. She brings a proven ability to develop efficient growth strategies, improve acquisition outcomes, and lead multimillion-dollar campaigns across diverse categories. In her new role, she will guide client-facing performance strategy and partner closely with InterMedia's media teams to drive precision, accountability, and measurable results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christina to InterMedia," said Kevin Szymanski, Executive Vice President. "Her depth of performance expertise and strategic clarity align perfectly with our mission to deliver efficient, data-driven growth for our clients."

InterMedia has also promoted Grace Gillespie to Growth & Partnerships Manager, reflecting the agency's continued investment in expanding its sales and marketing capabilities. Grace will support business development, manage strategic partnerships, enhance marketing initiatives, and lead planning and execution for client and industry events. This newly expanded role strengthens InterMedia's ability to build meaningful connections and drive demand in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

"Grace has been instrumental in supporting InterMedia's growth strategy, and this promotion highlights her strong communication skills and ability to build productive relationships," said Kris Johnson, Senior Vice President, Growth & Business Development. "Her leadership will help elevate the agency's sales, partnerships, and event presence as we continue to scale."

Both appointments reinforce InterMedia's commitment to building a future-focused organization positioned to deliver measurable outcomes and exceptional partnership. "These new roles represent our ongoing investment in strategic growth and in building the best possible team for our clients as we look toward the future," said Bob Yallen, President & CEO of InterMedia Group of Companies. "Christina and Grace bring the leadership, expertise, and innovation that will continue driving InterMedia's evolution and the success of the brands we serve."

Christina and Grace will be based in InterMedia's Los Angeles headquarters and can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

About InterMedia Advertising®

The InterMedia Advertising® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels. To learn more, visit https://www.im.agency/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

