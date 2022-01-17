InterMedia Advertising and InterMedia Entertainment Announce Richard Karn as Brand Ambassador for Choice Home Warranty

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Advertising® and InterMedia Entertainment® (InterMedia) are pleased to announce American actor and television host Richard Karn as a brand ambassador for Choice Home Warranty™, the premier provider of appliance repair and replacement insurance in the United States.

"As the beloved master plumber and professional contractor Richard Karn portrayed on over 200 episodes of Home Improvement, Karn was the natural choice to represent a brand dedicated to providing expert help by protecting your home and family with a home warranty," said Robert Yallen, President and CEO of InterMedia Advertising. "Through his new show 'Assembly Required,' which he co-hosts with Tim Allen and which is targeted to master craftsmen and home workshops, Karn reconnects with his Home Improvement past. We have the opportunity to remind consumers of their need to protect their home investment with a spokesperson who represents quality home service and competence."

"It is with great pleasure that today we announce our brand partnership with Richard Karn. Richard will be a fantastic spokesperson for our line of home and appliance warranty programs, and we look forward to many years of a successful brand partnership with a man so widely loved by his audience and identified with home improvement," says Victor Hakim, Founder and Chairman of Choice Home Warranty.

According to Hunington Sachs, Esq., Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for InterMedia Entertainment and InterMedia Advertising, Richard Karn will be featured in television, radio, online, social media, and print media advertising campaigns. "As the former television host of several years of Family Feud, and now Assembly Required, Richard Karn knows how to communicate and connect with an audience, and we are pleased that he has chosen to speak on behalf of such a reliable company as Choice Home Warranty," says Sachs. "Our goal, as always, is to form long-term brand partnerships on behalf of our advertising clients with spokespersons who have a natural and organic connection to the product. Richard Karn and his family members are policyholders with Choice Home Warranty and will be able to speak from experience about the valuable protection Choice's policies provide. Richard is a man of warmth and charisma, and we believe potential customers will respond well to his endorsement of the warranties and service provided by Choice Home Warranty."

About Choice Home Warranty™

Choice Home Warranty is a leading home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. It services its customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors.

About InterMedia Entertainment®

InterMedia Entertainment's formula for success is deep entertainment industry relationships, plus expert knowledge, and its proprietary research tool the DR Star Index® equals maximum entertainment marketing ROI. It offers celebrity deal-making services to a range of businesses, including new marketers, companies with existing campaigns that need renewed creative, and other advertising and marketing entities. InterMedia has executed campaigns with such leading entertainment figures as Ice-T, Chris Berman, Vivica Fox, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, Jimmy Johnson, Ric Flair, Ernie Hudson, Larry King, William Devane, Steve Garvey, Gabby Reece, Bob Vila, Joey Fatone, Shannen Doherty, Chuck Woolery, Joe Theismann, and Joan Lunden. The Company has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Colorado, Texas, Wyoming, Indiana, Arizona, Utah, Florida, New York, and New Jersey. For more information, go to http://www.intermediaentertainment.com

About the InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $850+ million advertising, media, marketing, entertainment, and communications organization known for blending direct response advertising with general market techniques. Founded in 1974, IMGC specializes in brand response, direct response, retail, brand building, and e-commerce advertising.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units:

InterMedia Advertising® (strategy, planning, and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post-production and visual effects), InfoTech Development™ (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM Networks™ (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).

For more information, go to http://www.InterMedia.agency

