InterMedia Advertising® Turns 50+ Years of Proven Performance into a Stephen A. Smith and CarShield Partnership Built on High-Trust Media

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Advertising® has launched a strategic media integration for CarShield, naming Stephen A. Smith as the brand's first "Designated Reporter," a role designed to deliver direct, no-nonsense guidance on vehicle protection while redefining modern endorsements. Moving beyond traditional partnerships, the campaign leverages Smith's "Straight Shooter" voice as a measurable performance driver, rooted in the belief that consumer trust can be planned, measured, and optimized like any other media variable. By aligning his unapologetic authenticity with CarShield's consumer-first mission, the initiative brings accountability to the forefront, a standard today's audiences demand.

Photography by InterMedia Advertising®

InterMedia Advertising® Partnership Approach

This approach positions Stephen A. Smith as a credible, performance-driving voice at the center of the CarShield media strategy, leading rather than supporting execution.

Voice Led Placement: Activated across linear, connected TV, and digital in high-attention environments designed to capture audiences when engagement and receptivity are at their highest. Why it matters: When a voice is trusted, people listen. 95% of global consumers say trust is a key factor in their purchasing decisions, according to NielsenIQ's 2026 Consumer Outlook. In parallel, trust in traditional advertising continues to fragment, with audiences increasingly relying on familiar, credible voices to guide decisions. Smith's "straight shooter" credibility aligns directly with how consumers filter messaging, making voice-led placements more effective at driving both attention and action.

Activated across linear, connected TV, and digital in high-attention environments designed to capture audiences when engagement and receptivity are at their highest. When a voice is trusted, people listen. 95% of global consumers say trust is a key factor in their purchasing decisions, according to NielsenIQ's 2026 Consumer Outlook. In parallel, trust in traditional advertising continues to fragment, with audiences increasingly relying on familiar, credible voices to guide decisions. Smith's "straight shooter" credibility aligns directly with how consumers filter messaging, making voice-led placements more effective at driving both attention and action. Accountability at Scale: Every placement is tracked and optimized in real time through proprietary attribution Accutrak®. Why it matters: Strong personalities do more than build awareness; they drive action. According to Gartner, over 70% of CMOs now prioritize proving ROI and improving marketing effectiveness heading into 2026, reinforcing the shift toward fully accountable media. Accutrak® meets that demand by connecting every impression to outcomes like site visits and conversions, enabling continuous, performance-driven optimization.

Executive Perspective on Talent as a Media Asset

InterMedia EVP Kevin Szymanski stated, "Talent should function as a cornerstone of the media framework, not just a creative add-on. By positioning Stephen A. Smith as a true voice for driver advocacy, we have transformed a brand partnership into a measurable media asset. It is planned, optimized, and scaled with the same rigor as any high-performing inventory." This approach anchors the CarShield integration in a broader "Consumer Financial Defense" narrative, leveraging Smith's direct, unfiltered delivery to drive consistency and engagement at scale while reinforcing the brand's commitment to protection and accountability. As consistently demonstrated across platforms like First Take on ESPN and his broader media presence, Smith's approach is rooted in direct, opinion-driven transparency. This mindset defines his role as a trusted "Designated Reporter" delivering clear, authoritative guidance to consumers.

A Signal of Where Media Strategy Is Headed

As brands face increasing pressure to justify spending and deliver results, the CarShield integration reflects a broader industry shift: talent is no longer a supporting element in media strategy; it is becoming the strategy itself. By building campaigns where credibility drives engagement, and engagement drives measurable outcomes, InterMedia Advertising® is advancing a model designed for performance, not just presence.

About InterMedia Advertising®

InterMedia Advertising® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels.

For more information, visit www.im.agency or follow InterMedia on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Andrew Blanco

InterMedia Group of Companies

[email protected]

818.442.3805

SOURCE InterMedia Group of Companies®