InterMedia Advertising® Appoints Derek Shipp as Vice President, Media Planning & Brand Integration

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Advertising®, a leading data-driven performance marketing and media organization, today announced the appointment of Derek Shipp as Vice President, Media Planning & Brand Integration. The hire reflects InterMedia's continued investment in top-tier industry talent as the company expands its leadership across performance media, strategic partnerships, technology, and next-generation advertising solutions.

Derek Shipp, Vice President, Media Planning & Brand Integration

Derek joins InterMedia with experience across leading media and advertising organizations, including Juice Media, Media Design Group, and Horizon Media, where he helped brands navigate the evolving linear, streaming, and digital media landscape. Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation for driving strategic partnerships, improving media efficiency, and helping advertisers maximize performance across increasingly complex omnichannel campaigns.

In his new role, Derek will help lead strategic partnership initiatives while supporting InterMedia's continued evolution across linear, digital, CTV, and emerging media platforms. He will work closely with leadership, analytics, and media teams to identify opportunities that improve campaign efficiency, strengthen attribution capabilities, and deliver stronger business outcomes for clients.

"Derek is a transformational addition to our team," said Robert Yallen, President & CEO of InterMedia Group of Companies. "His understanding of today's converging media ecosystem, combined with his experience across performance, streaming, and brand strategy, makes him uniquely positioned to help our clients drive smarter, more efficient media investments. This is an important hire for InterMedia and one that we believe will have a meaningful impact across the industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome Derek to InterMedia," said Lindsay Schultz, Senior Vice President, Media Director. "He brings an exceptional combination of partnership expertise, media strategy, and performance-driven thinking. Derek understands how to connect data, media, and innovation in ways that create more efficient campaigns and stronger outcomes for clients. His experience gives him a unique perspective that will help accelerate our clients' continued growth."

"I'm incredibly excited to join InterMedia at such a pivotal time for both the company and the industry," said Shipp. "InterMedia has built an impressive legacy rooted in performance, accountability, and innovation. I look forward to helping strengthen strategic partnerships, enhance media efficiency for clients, and contribute to the company's continued momentum and growth."

Derek will be based in InterMedia's Los Angeles headquarters.

About InterMedia Advertising®

The InterMedia Advertising® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels. To learn more, visit https://www.im.agency/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kris Johnson / SVP, Growth & Business Development

InterMedia Advertising

[email protected]

626-840-2476

SOURCE InterMedia Group of Companies®