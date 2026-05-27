InterMedia Advertising® Unveils New CarShield Campaign Starring Blake Shelton, Introducing "Out of Warrantyville"

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Advertising® has introduced a new media platform for CarShield featuring Blake Shelton, anchored in an original campaign world titled "Out of Warrantyville." Built as a scalable, performance-driven system, the platform redefines traditional endorsements by embedding Blake Shelton into a narrative framework designed to evolve.

Photography by InterMedia Advertising®

InterMedia Advertising® Partnership Approach

This approach places Blake Shelton at the center of CarShield's media strategy as a trusted, performance-driven voice who shapes the creative instead of simply appearing in it. By integrating talent directly into the campaign narrative and pairing it with measurable media execution, InterMedia Advertising® creates a unified strategy built to strengthen trust, increase engagement, and drive measurable results while reinforcing CarShield's commitment to customer confidence and protection.

Ownable Creative World: "Warrantyville" is designed as a repeatable campaign system, giving CarShield a consistent identity that carries across TV, streaming, and digital environments. It is supported by insights from the Harvard Business Review article, "What Makes a Successful Celebrity Brand." Why it matters: It builds familiarity, strengthens consumer trust, and improves performance across TV, streaming, and digital channels while creating a more unique brand presence.

"Warrantyville" is designed as a repeatable campaign system, giving CarShield a consistent identity that carries across TV, streaming, and digital environments. It is supported by insights from the Harvard Business Review article, "What Makes a Successful Celebrity Brand." It builds familiarity, strengthens consumer trust, and improves performance across TV, streaming, and digital channels while creating a more unique brand presence. Trust-Driven Talent Integration: Blake Shelton's direct feature in the story creates a natural and seamless link between the message and the audience. According to Nielsen Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026, 95% of consumers say trust in a brand is a key factor in purchase decisions , reinforcing the importance of credibility in how messages are delivered. Why it matters: By integrating talent naturally into the creative, InterMedia Advertising® helps brands build stronger audience trust, increase engagement, and create messaging that feels more authentic and impactful.

Blake Shelton's direct feature in the story creates a natural and seamless link between the message and the audience. According to Nielsen Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026, , reinforcing the importance of credibility in how messages are delivered. By integrating talent naturally into the creative, InterMedia Advertising® helps brands build stronger audience trust, increase engagement, and create messaging that feels more authentic and impactful. High Impact Problem Solution Storytelling: The campaign brings the stress of being "Out of Warranty" to life in a way that feels immediate and relatable, clearly positioning CarShield as the solution. Research from McKinsey – The Value of Getting Personalization Right highlights how relevant and well-structured messaging drives higher engagement and stronger business outcomes. Why it matters: Clear and solution-focused messaging helps audiences immediately understand the value being offered, making the campaign more memorable, engaging, and effective at driving consumer response.

Executive Perspective on the Future of Creative

"Out of Warrantyville reflects where modern advertising is headed, where entertainment, authenticity, and measurable performance work together to create stronger consumer impact," said Kevin Szymanski, Executive Vice President of InterMedia Advertising. "With expertise spanning television, streaming, and celebrity partnerships, we help brands develop campaigns that break through today's fragmented media landscape, capture audience attention, and deliver measurable business results."

The Direction of Modern Media Strategy

"Out of Warrantyville" represents the shift toward media campaigns that do more than generate awareness and instead create memorable entertainment experiences while delivering measurable performance. By combining expertise in television, streaming, and celebrity-driven storytelling, InterMedia Advertising helps brands build deeper audience engagement, stand out across today's crowded media landscape, and drive real business results.

About InterMedia Advertising®

InterMedia Advertising® is a fully integrated $1 Billion+ advertising, media, and marketing organization known for its innovative blend of performance-driven strategies and brand-building techniques. Founded in 1974, the company offers comprehensive media solutions through its specialized business units covering all aspects of modern marketing – from media planning and buying to creative production, analytics, and technological innovation. InterMedia specializes in creating accountable, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable results across diverse media channels.

For more information, visit www.im.agency or follow InterMedia on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Andrew Blanco

InterMedia Group of Companies

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818.442.3805

SOURCE InterMedia Group of Companies®