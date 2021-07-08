Intermedia Cloud Communications Appoints Cindy Fiorillo to Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced that Cindy Fiorillo has been appointed as a member of its Board of Directors and as chair of the Board's audit committee.

Throughout her impressive career, Fiorillo has helped lead global companies as a finance executive with expertise in strategic planning, global accounting, and internal audit. Most recently, she served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Alorica, Inc., one of the world's largest providers of customer experience solutions, prior to her retirement in 2018.

From 2010 to 2016, Fiorillo served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Broadcom Corporation, where she managed all aspects of finance and accounting. Before joining Broadcom, Fiorillo worked at Sun Microsystems, Inc. for 18 years in a number of finance-related roles, including Vice President of Finance where she oversaw internal audit and supported worldwide operations, sales and service organizations.

"We are thrilled and fortunate to have Cindy join our Board," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia Cloud Communications. "Time and time again she has helped organizations grow profitably on a global scale with smart, disciplined financial acumen combined with a strategic, engaging style. As Intermedia continues to deliver our innovative cloud communications solutions to more businesses and partners both in the U.S. and around the world, the timing to have Cindy join us couldn't have been better."

"Intermedia has made significant strides in their UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) offerings to become a leader in the cloud communications space," said Ms. Fiorillo. "Now, more than ever, businesses are seeking out these types of technology solutions to enable their employees to work better from anywhere. And as a born-in-the-cloud company that has built a uniquely powerful and efficient partner model to bring these solutions to market, including global communications giant NEC private labeling their cloud products, Intermedia continues to write a tremendous story, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 122,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and five-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,000 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Contact:

Darcy Mekis

Intermedia

650.946.1998

[email protected]

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

619.308.5222

[email protected]

J.D. Power 2020 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

Worry-Free Experience and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Intermedia

Related Links

www.intermedia.net

