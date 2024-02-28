Intermedia Cloud Communications Now Includes Free Archiving for All Intermedia Unite® Licenses, Supercharging Business Communication Protection, Data Intelligence and Compliance

Archiving for Intermedia Unite preserves and protects critical communications data - including call recordings, video meetings, chats, and SMS – with a new 30-day retention option being offered for free to new and existing Intermedia Unite users

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading global provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced that Intermedia Archiving's 30-day retention option is now available for free to new and existing users of the all-in-one communications and collaboration solution, Intermedia Unite.

30 Days of Archiving Now Included Free For All Unite Licenses

Named Best Business Phone System by U.S. News and World Report and Best Overall Business VoIP by PC Magazine, Intermedia Unite combines voice, video, chat/SMS, contact center, file management, and more on one tightly integrated, highly secure, and reliable platform. By adding Intermedia Archiving to Unite, businesses are now able to have continual historical access to their Unite call recordings, video meetings, chats, and SMS – with contact center engagements slated to follow soon.

Intermedia's state-of-the-art archiving platform is more than just information storage; Intermedia Archiving is designed to safeguard vital business information and communications from accidental or inappropriate deletion, assist with dispute resolutions, support compliance with internal governance, address legal and regulatory requirements, maintain information continuity, training and coaching, and much more. It offers a secure, searchable record to help quickly identify and retrieve relevant interactions, with a powerful contextual search capability based on a view of all users across different channels.

And now, Intermedia is making Intermedia Archiving available for free to all current and new Intermedia Unite users with a rolling, 30-day retention period. The 30-day rolling archive helps businesses better manage and maintain their data, preserving the most recent 30 days of communications. If a customer wishes to extend their data retention period beyond 30 days, seamless upgrades to longer-term options ranging from 1 to 10 years are available at any time.

Since its launch in early 2023, Intermedia Archiving for Unite has gained wide interest and traction not only among Intermedia's customers, but the broader communications industry, having recently received the 2023 Best Practices New Product Innovation Award from preeminent analyst firm, Frost & Sullivan.

"As Intermedia continues to transform businesses communications, we are excited to announce the addition of free Intermedia Archiving for all Intermedia Unite users," said Irina Shamkova, Intermedia Executive Vice President of Product Management. "Businesses' day-to-day communications are often filled with valuable knowledge, intellectual property, and insights; with Archiving's centralized platform, organizations can leverage their communications, protect themselves, build insights across all available channels, and support various productivity, legal, and compliance requirements."

Intermedia Archiving will continue to evolve this year, as it becomes a data-warehouse foundation for business data intelligence and insights. As part of an aggressive development roadmap in 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics are expected to be integrated to further offer innovative data-analysis capabilities. These planned value-added features and capabilities are intended to enable businesses to make more informed decisions to help drive revenue, increase efficiency, and reduce overall operational costs. No matter the size of the organization, the opportunities and benefits of analyzing archived communications data can be significant across industries, including professional services firms (legal, accounting, etc.), financial, automotive, hospitality and leisure, government, healthcare, and many more.

For more information about Intermedia Archiving for Unite, and the free, 30-day archiving option, please visithttps://www.intermedia.com/products/unite-archiving.

