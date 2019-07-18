Intermedia Combats the Robocall Epidemic with Spam Caller Protection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia , a leading UCaaS and collaboration provider to MSPs and the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) they serve, today announced the launch of Spam Caller Protection for users of its all-in-one business phone and communications system – Intermedia Unite™.

Between 2017 and 2018, the amount of spam calls has increased by nearly eight times and is expected to continue on the same trajectory in 2019. In addition, 87 percent of U.S. consumers say they will only answer calls from numbers they recognize, while almost two-thirds worry they might also miss legitimate calls because they suspect spam and do not answer.

Included for free for Unite customers, Intermedia's Spam Caller Protection fights back by providing businesses with sophisticated call detection that automatically recognizes robocalls and scammers, provides alerts before a call is answered, and blocks calls identified as spam or fraudulent before they reach employees.

John Jennings, CEO of Envision Technology says, "as a Unite user and Intermedia partner, I'm excited to see Intermedia bringing new tools online to help us all fight the scourge of spam calls. Intermedia always brings their A-game, and this feature is no exception. Unmatched reliability, ease of use, and automatic blocking of spam calls? It's a home run."

Key benefits of the new offering include:

Enhanced Security: Spam caller protection extends to every Intermedia Unite end-point device, including Unite desktop and mobile apps, helping to protect businesses and employees from the potential financial harm these calls can pose while also eliminating the need to maintain local block lists.

Increased Productivity: Maximize efficiency and productivity by saving employees from wasting time and resources when manually handling spam calls.

Maximize efficiency and productivity by saving employees from wasting time and resources when manually handling spam calls. Greater Flexibility & Control: Administrators control blocking, tagging, and routing of all spam calls according to an organization's needs. This includes tagging actions that alert users of possible unwanted inbound calls and blocking actions that protect users from seeing the calls at all.

"Unfortunately, spam and fraudulent calls have become an epidemic that derails businesses from their productive work days and leads to new security vulnerabilities. According to call protection company First Orion, spam calls have jumped from 3.7% of total mobile calls in 2017 to 29.2% in 2018 — and it predicts that number will rise to half of all mobile calls by year end," said Mark Sher, Vice President of Unified Communications Product and Marketing at Intermedia. "More and more consumers are using robocall-blocking apps on their personal devices, but UCaaS providers have been slower to apply the technology to business telephony services. With that in mind, we created Intermedia's Spam Caller Protection to help businesses address these pesky and potentially dangerous calls and provide them with the tool they need to create a more secure and productive business - all at no extra cost."

Learn more about Intermedia Spam Caller Protection here.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia's broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Intermedia's solutions include Intermedia UniteTM - the all-in-one business phone and communications system with integrated web and video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, and much more, with the desktop and mobile apps that allow for anytime access from virtually any device. Additional Intermedia offerings include business email, office productivity apps, identity and access management, security, and archiving.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support three years in a row – 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit our website , or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

