Intermedia Expands Auto Dealership Communications Solution with Reynolds & Reynolds Integration to Drive Greater Engagement and Growth

With a new integration to Reynolds & Reynolds' dealership management and customer relationship management systems, Intermedia's intelligent communications platform helps dealerships respond faster, personalize service, and strengthen customer loyalty.





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, today announced a new integration that expands its Auto Dealership Communications Solution. Designed specifically for automotive dealerships, the solution now connects directly with Reynolds & Reynolds' dealership management system (DMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms to support more connected, responsive sales and service interactions.

Delivered through Intermedia Unite®, the company's unified communications platform with built-in contact center capabilities, or through the Intermedia Contact Center as a standalone offering, the Auto Dealership Communications Solution enables dealerships to link every call, message, and interaction to critical customer and vehicle data within Reynolds & Reynolds systems.

Built specifically for automotive dealerships, the Auto Dealership Communications Solution combines advanced call handling, SMS and mobile communications, and AI-powered workflows to keep sales and service teams connected in and out of the showroom.

By reducing missed calls, enabling faster access to customer records, and supporting digital channels such as SMS, dealerships can engage customers more effectively and complete sales more efficiently. Automated notifications and call logs help ensure interactions are captured and followed up on, while a single mobile-ready application keeps staff connected wherever they are.

More than 26,000 automotive users already rely on Intermedia's platform to support growth and enhance the customer journey. The Reynolds & Reynolds integration gives dealerships an even stronger way to modernize how they communicate and compete on customer experience.

"Dealerships aren't interested in one-time transactions – they're creating relationships that last for years," said Jonathan McCormick, COO and Head of Sales at Intermedia. "Our Auto Dealership Communications Solution was built with that reality in mind. By pairing advanced communications with direct integration into Reynolds & Reynolds DMS and CRM systems, we're helping dealerships deliver faster, more personal, and more trusted interactions that drive loyalty and long-term growth."

Extending the Auto Dealership Solution with Reynolds & Reynolds

Reynolds & Reynolds is a leading provider of dealership software and AI-driven tools that support operations and customer engagement across sales and service. By using Reynolds ERA-IGNITE and FOCUS CRM with Intermedia, dealerships gain real-time visibility into customer and vehicle information, while call logging within FOCUS CRM helps ensure every interaction is recorded and accessible.

Faster resolutions through smart call routing and reduced wait times

More personalized conversations with immediate access to customer information

"Intermedia's expanded Auto Dealership Communications Solution shows a clear understanding of how dealerships actually work: keep teams in one mobile-ready system, capture every interaction, and sync it to the systems of record," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research.

Built-In AI to Support Better Engagement

Dealerships can also take advantage of Intermedia AI-powered capabilities such as AI Agent Assist and AI Supervisor Assist. Within Business Development Centers (BDCs), team members gain access to customer details, call summaries, and transcripts in real time, while supervisors can monitor sentiment and key topics to guide conversations more effectively. Automated outreach for service reminders and promotions helps maintain ongoing engagement, and compliance-ready archiving safeguards interactions across channels.

For Partners

The Auto Dealership Communications Solution also represents a strong opportunity for Intermedia's 7,500+ channel partners, enabling them to:

Differentiate in a competitive dealership market with a unified communications and contact center solution designed for both sales and service environments, helping partners deliver measurable business value.

Capture recurring revenue opportunities by addressing a critical dealership need: seamless, AI-powered customer engagement that supports loyalty and growth.

Leverage Intermedia's partner-first program with Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) and Advisor models, offering flexibility in branding, billing, and customer support.

Rely on Intermedia's Worry-Free Experience™, financially backed 99.999% uptime SLA, and J.D. Power-certified technical support across Intermedia-supported accounts.

For more information on Intermedia's Auto Dealership Communications Solution, visit

https://www.intermedia.com/solutions/automotive

