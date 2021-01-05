InterMedia Group of Companies® Hires Chris Brombach as Senior Vice President Strategy and Planning

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Group of Companies® (InterMedia) announces the return of Chris Brombach to InterMedia, to the role of Senior Vice President Strategy and Planning.

"I'm delighted to rejoin this amazing group of professionals in my new role overseeing Strategy and Planning, and am eager to contribute to the evolution of InterMedia. I'm extremely confident that our stellar team will drive sustainable growth and profitability at scale for our valued clients, by combining big agency thinking with a truly independent and fiercely entrepreneurial spirit."

Chris Brombach

Chris is an Integrated Media Executive with 20+ years of agency and client-side experience, with functional expertise in Direct Response, Brand Awareness/Consideration, and Hybrid Marketing models, evaluating actionable consumer insights, conducting strategic planning, and direct-response media buying and execution for such marquee brands as Petco, Jenny Craig, The General, Mitsubishi Motors, Visa, P90X, CashCall, Norton/Lifelock, and ClearChoice. Chris was formerly Vice President Group Account Director for Havas Edge prior to rejoining InterMedia. He previously served as InterMedia's VP, Media Director in 2013.

"With Chris' over 20 years of experience in media strategy and marketing for some of the most significant brands in the direct-response space, he is truly one of the top media executives in our industry, and will be extraordinarily valuable to our clients," said Robert Yallen, President & Chief Executive Officer. "We are truly excited to have him back on the InterMedia team."

Chris is based in Woodland Hills, California. For more information, please contact Chris Brombach at 818-933-8701, [email protected]

For more information, go to: http://www.im.agency

About the InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $850+ million advertising, media, marketing, entertainment, and communications organization known for blending direct response advertising with general market techniques. Founded in 1974, IMGC specializes in brand response, direct response, retail, brand building and ecommerce advertising.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units:

InterMedia Advertising® (strategy, planning and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post production and visual effects), InfoTech Development™ (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM Networks™ (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).

For more information, go to http://www.InterMedia.agency

