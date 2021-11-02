InterMedia Group of Companies® Hires Jessica McQueen as Director of New Business Development

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Group of Companies® (InterMedia) announces the appointment of Jessica McQueen to the role of Director of New Business Development.

Jessica McQueen

Jessica has been a rising star in new business development for the last eight years, making a name for herself in some of the Midwest's most notable high-growth companies. Through her experiences in establishing strategic partnerships, marketing optimization, unwavering commitment to client success, and constant sales process improvement, Jessica has a reputation for more than delivering upon new-client acquisition, growth, and retention responsibilities.

Her work spans everything from radio and podcasting to consumer brands and business development tools, serving clients like Hisense, LiftMaster, Farmers Insurance, Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals, Salesforce, and Audacy.

"I feel genuinely excited to join the team here at InterMedia. We have a shared focus and commitment to delighting clients, and we're poised to do great things together," said Jessica McQueen.

"We are elated that Jessica has joined our family of companies in the new business directorial role. Jessica has impressive interpersonal and communication skills, along with a superlative ability to understand the revenue and advertising needs of potential clients," said Robert Yallen, Chief Executive Officer of the InterMedia Group of Companies®. "We are confident that Jess will be highly successful in aligning Client goals with our ability to deliver unparalleled results through our tightly integrated resources and unique proprietary assets and media networks."

Jessica is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please contact Jessica McQueen at 818-577-1546, [email protected]

For more information, go to: http://www.im.agency

About the InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $850+ million advertising, media, marketing, entertainment, and communications organization known for blending direct response advertising with general market techniques. Founded in 1974, IMGC specializes in brand response, direct response, retail, brand building, and e-commerce advertising.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units:

InterMedia Advertising® (strategy, planning, and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post-production and visual effects), InfoTech Development™ (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM Networks™ (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).

For more information, go to http://www.InterMedia.agency

Contact

Hunington Sachs

InterMedia Group of Companies

[email protected]

818-933-8739

SOURCE InterMedia Group of Companies