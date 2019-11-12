Intermedia Hits the J.D. Power Certification Grand Slam

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia , a leading communication and collaboration solutions provider to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced it has achieved certification from the J.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program for the fourth consecutive year. The company was recognized for demonstrating a highly customer-focused culture that is committed to delivering the highest quality of service and support.

Intermedia was the first cloud provider to receive this certification in 2016, and has now received this prestigious certification four years in a row. To achieve this accomplishment, an organization must attain customer and partner satisfaction scores that rank among the top companies nationally that offer technical support. The certification process, jointly developed by J.D. Power and the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), is based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark customer satisfaction research, as well as a detailed audit of Intermedia's support policies and procedures for its more than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners.

"Businesses turn to Intermedia for the most reliable, dependable, and well-supported communications solutions, and being certified for a fourth year in a row by J.D. Power is just another validation of our commitment to fulfilling that expectation," said Urvashi Sheth, SVP of Client Services at Intermedia. "Although we offer 99.999% uptime SLA's, it's always good to know that there is a world-class support organization there for you 24/7/365 to help resolve any issues or answer any questions. This recognition is a reflection of the entire Intermedia team working together as one to deliver on our Worry-Free ExperienceTM."

By obtaining this third-party, independent validation, Intermedia has demonstrated that it indeed continues to deliver on its Worry-Free Experience, which is built on five key pillars: security, reliability, onboarding, support, and regulatory compliance. This experience is designed to ensure that customers can focus on their businesses, not their IT.

"It is clear from Intermedia's fourth consecutive Certified Assisted Technical Support distinction that they are focused on providing an outstanding customer experience," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "We independently verified that Intermedia exceeds their customer's expectations which are constantly changing and continuously getting tougher to deliver against."

J.D. Power evaluated Intermedia on its assisted support (including phone, email, chat and online). For the certification, J.D. Power conducted a survey of Intermedia's global customer and partner base to establish an overall satisfaction index score and also conducted on-site audits at Intermedia's facilities. For additional J.D. Power ratings data, please visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/ratings-and-awards.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email and productivity applications provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of cloud applications that are managed through one intuitive point of control, and are backed by 99.999% uptime SLAs and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Solutions include the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform - Intermedia UniteTM, Intermedia Contact Center, web and video conferencing, file sharing & backup, business email, security, archiving, and more.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded, co-branded, and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support four years in a row – 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

J.D. Power 2019 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

SOURCE Intermedia

