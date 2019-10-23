Intermedia Launches Robust Suite Of Cloud Contact Center Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading provider of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions to channel partners and the businesses they serve, today announced the launch of Intermedia Contact Center. Building upon technology gained through the recent acquisition of contact center as a service (CCaaS) company Telax, Intermedia Contact Center is available in three packages to create more efficient and informed customer interactions for businesses of any size and complexity - from a small, single-channel contact center to the most advanced omni-channel enterprise environment. Developed on a proprietary platform, Intermedia Contact Center is available as both a standalone service as well as part of an integrated bundle with Intermedia UniteTM – the all-in-one business phone and communications solution – for those businesses and partners looking for a complete communications and collaboration suite from one provider.

Intermedia Contact Center is designed to:

Help businesses of all sizes strengthen their customer relationships with communication tools that help drive better customer interactions – delivered at a fraction of the cost of traditional, on-premises contact center systems

Scale from the smallest businesses up to meeting the most sophisticated needs of the largest enterprise organizations, with a feature-rich omni-channel environment that helps deliver world-class customer experiences

Provide MSPs with the opportunity to earn at least 5X more revenue with flexible private label and co-branded reseller models (compared to traditional commission-based agent models), all while maintaining ownership of their customer relationships

As businesses realize traditional on-premises contact center systems are expensive to scale, maintain, and administer, and no longer address the demands of a more dispersed and mobile workforce, the global CCaaS market is projected to grow dramatically in the coming years - to $33B by 2024 at a CAGR of 25%1. Intermedia Contact Center is hosted in the cloud, which means the customer's significant expense associated with purchasing, deploying, maintaining, and updating expensive hardware is eliminated. A reliable internet connection and workstation is all that is required to get a contact center team member up and running no matter where the agent, manager, or knowledge worker is located. And unlike traditional on-premises contact center systems, Intermedia Contact Center can be deployed in days, not months, with all of the training, on-going support, and automatic feature updates included in one low monthly subscription price.

Like all Intermedia solutions, Intermedia Contact Center is the ideal option for MSPs who want to resell contact center services under their own brand, generate greater than 5 times more top-line revenue, own their customer relationships, and drive significant value in their business. And as always, Intermedia supports Intermedia Contact Center and its partners with the sales, training, marketing, onboarding, and billing/taxation support they need to win more, and earn more.

"After seeing a demo of the contact center product, I was blown away…blown away…at how feature-rich and cost effective the system is from an end-user perspective," said Jim Smith, founder and CEO of Proper Sky, an Intermedia partner based in the Philadelphia area. "You can you go as big or small as you want, it gives you true, real-time, in-depth reporting right at your fingertips, the integrations are outstanding, and the rates are fair and the margins are great. I couldn't be happier that I'm an Intermedia partner than I am right now in terms of scalability and enterprise delivery because now I feel we have the whole package. I see the vision actually happening where we can provide a single unified communications solution across our entire base."

Backed by 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements and J.D. Power-certified support, and managed through one, intuitive point of control, Intermedia's three contact center packages include:

Intermedia Contact Center Express : intended for small businesses looking for a simple, yet sophisticated suite of call handling and routing features to provide a superior customer experience at a fraction of the cost of traditional offerings.

: intended for small businesses looking for a simple, yet sophisticated suite of call handling and routing features to provide a superior customer experience at a fraction of the cost of traditional offerings. Intermedia Contact Center Pro: offers all the power of Express, plus advanced functionality such as the ability to add omni-channel capabilities along with smart call routing, historical reporting, and real-time insights for a more comprehensive contact center solution.

offers all the power of Express, plus advanced functionality such as the ability to add omni-channel capabilities along with smart call routing, historical reporting, and real-time insights for a more comprehensive contact center solution. Intermedia Contact Center Elite: designed to satisfy the needs of organizations with more complex contact center requirements and those that want custom-tailored solutions. Building on the Pro offering, Elite features include a full omni-channel environment, with custom CRM integrations, self-service IVRs, outbound notification campaigns, advanced QA features, and more.

"As one of North America's pioneers in hosted and cloud services, Intermedia's laser focus on ease of use, service quality and reliability, combined with effective execution and strong brand, led us to recently naming Intermedia as a 2019 top 5 North American unified communications provider," said Elka Popova, Vice President, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost and Sullivan. "Intermedia Contact Center is a great addition to their unified communications portfolio as it promises to help businesses of all sizes realize greater operational efficiencies while enabling them to make more rapid and informed decisions when resolving customer issues. And for channel partners looking to add another revenue-rich cloud solution to their portfolio, this creates an excellent opportunity given Intermedia's channel focus."

"Businesses continue to look for more nimble, affordable, and effective ways to provide better customer experiences, and we deliver the solutions to help make that happen," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "Intermedia Contact Center was developed with the understanding that not all businesses are created alike, and that a truly complete solution must offer multiple options to meet each customer's specific organizational needs, based on size, number of locations, and industry. We developed these three packages with that in mind. Regardless of the package a customer selects, we are confident that businesses will realize more efficient, responsive, and informed customer interactions, which translates to greater customer satisfaction and more loyal customers."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email and productivity applications provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of cloud applications that are managed through one intuitive point of control, and are backed by 99.999% uptime SLAs and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Solutions include the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform Intermedia UniteTM, Intermedia Contact Center, web and video conferencing, file sharing & backup, business email, security, archiving, and more.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded, co-branded, and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support three years in a row – 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

