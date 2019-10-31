Intermedia Partners With ConnectWise To Further Help The Channel Community Build Profitable UCaaS And CCaaS Businesses

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading provider of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions to channel partners and the businesses they serve, today announced a strategic partnership with ConnectWise, provider of a market leading software platform that allows the channel to run their businesses efficiently. The announcement was made at ConnectWise IT Nation Connect, a premier event for companies that sell, support, and service technology.

The partnership outlines the future ability for deep integration of Intermedia's UCaaS and CCaaS solutions under the ConnectWise Invent partner program - a unique program combining readiness, support, certification, and awareness for solutions partners. Intermedia's UCaaS and CCaaS portfolio includes Intermedia Unite®, the all-in-one business phone and communications platform, as well as the recently launched Intermedia Contact Center.

Intermedia has forged a distinct path in the channel community with its innovative private label and co-branded partner programs. These programs are designed to provide partners with everything they need to accelerate their time to sale, own their customer relationships, and realize at least 5 times more revenue than traditional agent commission models. The programs include full sales, training, marketing, onboarding, billing, and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Intermedia even handles complex telecommunications taxation matters for its partners. The partnership with ConnectWise is just another example of Intermedia's continuing mission to identify opportunities to provide its partners with a Worry-Free Experience™; so they can focus more on selling, and less time on administrative efforts that eat into profits.

"ConnectWise shares Intermedia's view that channel partners are tied to the success of the nearly 30 million small and medium-sized businesses in this country," said Jonathan McCormick, COO and Head of Sales at Intermedia. "It's critical that partners are able to run as efficiently as possible so they can focus on providing the great products, services, and support these companies need in order to be successful and grow. Through our work with ConnectWise Invent, we plan to deliver integrations that will further streamline their billing, ticketing, and QoS management efforts, so they can spend more time focused on current and future customers."

"Both ConnectWise and Intermedia put the channel first, and we share many of the same partners," said Travis Vigneau, Director of Solution Partner Strategy at ConnectWise. "We are very much looking forward to unlocking the potential that this relationship holds in store, and jointly discovering opportunities to make the lives of current, and future partners, more efficient and profitable."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email and productivity applications provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of cloud applications that are managed through one intuitive point of control, and are backed by 99.999% uptime SLAs and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Solutions include the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform Intermedia Unite, Intermedia Contact Center, web and video conferencing, file sharing & backup, business email, security, archiving, and more.

Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded, co-branded, and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support three years in a row – 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contact

Darcy Mekis

Intermedia

650.946.1998

dmekis@intermedia.net

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

619.308.5222

IntermediaUS@hotwireglobal.com

J.D. Power 2018 Certified Assisted Technical Support Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

Intermedia Unite and Worry-Free Experience are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Intermedia

