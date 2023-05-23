Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2023: Rising Wine Trade Worldwide Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global intermediate bulk container market grew from $2.95 billion in 2022 to $3.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The intermediate bulk container market is expected to grow to $4.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Major players in the intermediate bulk container market are Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith, Greif Flexible Products and Services, BWAY Corporation, LC Packaging International BV, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Plymouth Industries LLC, Arlington Packaging Limited, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd., Gaoqing Anthente Container Package Company Limited, CorrPak Bulk Packaging, Environmental Packaging Technologies Inc. and Ven Pack.

The intermediate bulk container (IBC) market consists of sales of wooden pallet IBC, composite pallet IBC, and steel pallet IBC. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The intermediate bulk container (IBC) refers to a pallet-mounted, industrial-grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids, pastes, and solids. It is called intermediate due to its size which is bigger than a drum but smaller than a tank. The hard outer container is usually made from galvanized tubular steel or iron, while the inner containers are often made from plastic such as polyethylene or high-density polyethylene (HDPE).



North America was the largest region in the intermediate bulk container market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in intermediate bulk container market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of intermediate bulk containers are rigid IBC and flexible IBC. The rigid intermediate bulk containers (RIBC) are made up of plastic, metal cages, and a spout for convenient material dumping. RIBCs are utilized in a variety of industries, including disaster relief, construction, and food delivery, to carry liquids with minimum loss of containment and reusable properties. The different grades include type A, type B, type C, type D, and food grade and involve various materials such as plastic, and metal. It is used by various sectors including chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others.



The rising wine trade across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the intermediate bulk container market going forward. The increasing consumption of wine, especially during a celebration in many countries is increasing the demand for wine and its trade. Plastic intermediate bulk containers are mostly used to carry liquids, such as wine or fuel. The intermediate bulk containers are one of the most cost-effective solutions and can be utilized safely in a variety of sectors.

For instance, according to Forbes, an American business magazine, in terms of value, the international wine trade climbed by 21% in the first semester of 2021 compared to the previous year. The main driver is trading in sparkling wine, which is up 26% in 2020, and the value of bottled wine climbed by 12% in 2020. As a result, the growing wine trade around the world is propelling the growth of the intermediate bulk container market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the intermediate bulk container market. Major companies operating in the intermediate bulk container sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the intermediate bulk container market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



