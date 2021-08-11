Intermediate Bulk Container Market | High demand for IBCs from Construction Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intermediate bulk container market is poised to grow by USD 2.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The intermediate bulk container market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies high demand for IBCs from the construction industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Intermediate Bulk Container Market is segmented by End-user (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rise in containerization will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The intermediate bulk container market covers the following areas:
Intermediate Bulk Container Market Sizing
Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast
Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Bulk Lift International LLC
- DS Smith Plc
- FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.
- Global-Pak LLC
- Greif Inc.
- LC Packaging International BV
- MAUSER Corporate GmbH
- Plastipak Group
- Plymouth Industries LLC
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Container Fleet Market - Global container fleet market is segmented by Type (Dry Containers, Reefer Containers, and Tank Containers) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Paper Cups and Containers Market - Global paper cups and containers market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
