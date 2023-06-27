Intermediate Bulk Container Market size is set to grow by USD 4,026.05 million from 2022-2027; High demand for intermediate bulk containers from the construction industry boosts the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intermediate bulk container market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,026.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. China is a key consumer of intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) and holds a significant market share in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The rise in population and urbanization in countries like India and China is driving increased consumption of various products, including food products, personal care items, and consumer goods. As a result, packaging suppliers are driven to make significant investments in the region, fueling market expansion during the forecast period. For more insights on the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Plastic, Metal, and Corrugated), End-user (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the plastic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Plastic intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) are extensively used in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for the transportation and storage of powdered, granular, liquid, and bulk solid materials. These containers are selected due to their exceptional strength, ability to withstand extreme temperatures without cracking, resistance to corrosion, and their ability to remain intact without shattering or cracking at high temperatures. Hence these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Intermediate Bulk Container Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in containerization is notably driving the intermediate bulk container market growth. Intermodal containers are used for intermodal freight transportation, which is referred to as containerization. Numerous factors, including the growth of global trade and the widespread use of containerization in both inland and sea transportation, can be attributed to the rise in the number of containers.

Furthermore, the significant rise in port traffic is a key factor in containerization. For example, India witnessed a growth of over 7.3% in container port traffic during 2022-23. Moreover, the growing demand for intermodal freight transport contributes to the rapid need for containerization. Hence, the growing demand for intermodal freight transport will increase the need for containerization and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The revival in demand for material handling containers is an emerging trend shaping the intermediate bulk container market growth. The expansion of manufacturing activities for equipment parts, components, and durable metal products in the heavy machinery and automobile industry is propelling the demand for innovative packaging solutions in warehouses and distribution centers.

Furthermore, these solutions are important for efficient handling, storage, and distribution purposes. Various types of material handling containers, such as heavy-duty and rigid containers, attached lid containers, stackable containers, and intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), are utilized by different industries. Hence, the growth of these industries and the need for effective packaging solutions will drive the IBC market's growth during the projected period.

Significant Challenges

The volatility of raw material prices is a major challenge impeding the intermediate bulk container market growth. Material handling containers can be manufactured using various raw materials, including stainless steel, plastics, wood, and corrugated fiberboard. However, the prices of these raw materials are subject to fluctuation due to imbalances in their demand and supply. These price changes add volatility to the market, can raise production costs, and can eventually lower suppliers' profit margins. Hence these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this intermediate bulk container market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intermediate bulk container market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intermediate bulk container market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intermediate bulk container market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intermediate bulk container market vendors

The glass bottles and containers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.51 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (transparent glass and opaque glass), end-user (beverage packaging, cosmetics and perfumes, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for sustainable packaging products is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The container leasing market size is estimated to grow by 32.86 million teu between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 16.52%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers), Application (food transport, consumer goods transport, and industrial product transport), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). rising dominance of leading players in the global reefer container market is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Intermediate Bulk Container Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,026.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, BWAY Corp., DS Smith Plc, FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Global Pak Inc., Greif Inc., Hawman Container Services, Hoover Circular Solutions, HOYER GmbH, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LC Packaging International BV, Material Logistics Handling Pty. Ltd., Mondi plc, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Schafer Werke Gmbh, SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, SIA Flexitanks, SYSPAL Ltd., Thielmann Portinox Spain SA, and Snyder Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

