Intermittent Catheters Market to grow by USD 952.75 Mn by 2026, Increasing Incidence Of Urinary Incontinence Coupled With Aging Population to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Intermittent Catheters Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the intermittent catheters market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 952.75 million. Request Free Sample Report.

Intermittent Catheters Market: Vendor Offerings

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intermittent Catheters Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The increasing market competition is compelling vendors to implement various growth strategies such as promotional activities and advertising spending to increase the visibility of their services. To remain competitive in the market, some vendors are pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:



B. Braun SE: The company offers intermittent catheters that include Actreen catheters that are pre-lubricated with a unique formula that is composed of glycerin and water and so immediately ready to use.

The company offers intermittent catheters that include Actreen catheters that are pre-lubricated with a unique formula that is composed of glycerin and water and so immediately ready to use.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers intermittent catheters that include BD TOUCHLESS Plus Intermittent Catheter and MAGIC3 catheter.

The company offers intermittent catheters that include BD TOUCHLESS Plus Intermittent Catheter and MAGIC3 catheter.

Cardinal Health Inc: The company offers intermittent catheters, including the Kendall Intrauterine Pressure Catheter System.

The company offers intermittent catheters, including the Kendall Intrauterine Pressure Catheter System.

Coloplast AS: The company offers intermittent catheters that include SpeediCath catheters and Antimicrobial coated catheters

The company offers intermittent catheters that include SpeediCath catheters and Antimicrobial coated catheters

ConvaTec Group Plc: The company offers intermittent catheters that include GentleCath intermittent catheters.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Intermittent Catheters Market: Major Driver

One of the main factors boosting the market growth for intermittent catheters is the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and the aging population. Patients with urine incontinence frequently utilize intermittent catheters. Involuntary pee leakage, also known as urinary incontinence, is mostly used by people who have weak control over their bladder and/or urethral sphincter. According to the American Urological Association, urinary incontinence affects one-third of men and women in the US. People over the age of 65 are most frequently affected by this issue because they have trouble controlling their bladder sphincter. In addition, the aging Baby Boomer population and rising life expectancy rates support the market's expansion. Buy Sample Report.

Intermittent Catheters Market: Major Challenges

Strict regulations on labeling and framework requirements for medical devices used in urological surgeries have been imposed by regulatory authorities. Prior to approval, these medical devices must pass a safety test to demonstrate their medical efficacy. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prevents any potentially dangerous medical device from entering the market. Premarket approval and clinical trials are also required by the FDA for class II and class III devices.

Urological instruments must go through a detailed, time-consuming, and costly FDA approval process. Any problems with the device will result in its removal from the commercial market. Products are recalled if there is a problem or complication after they hit the market. An increase in product recalls is likely to hamper the growth prospects of intermittent catheters.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the cloud access security brokers market segmentation by type (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

IoT Analytics Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers IoT analytics market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Intermittent Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2022-2026 $952.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 63% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Italy, Germany, and Finland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc, Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Cure MedicalÂ LLC, Hollister Inc., Hunter Urology Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medical Technologies of Georgia, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Uncoated intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Uncoated intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Uncoated intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Uncoated intermittent catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Uncoated intermittent catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Coated intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Coated intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Coated intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Coated intermittent catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coated intermittent catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Closed system intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Closed system intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Closed system intermittent catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Closed system intermittent catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Closed system intermittent catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Finland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc

Exhibit 99: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news



Exhibit 102: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus

10.6 Coloplast AS

Exhibit 104: Coloplast AS - Overview



Exhibit 105: Coloplast AS - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Coloplast AS - Key news



Exhibit 107: Coloplast AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

10.7 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 109: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

10.8 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 113: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Hollister Inc.

Exhibit 116: Hollister Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hollister Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Hollister Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 119: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 120: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 127: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio