Intermittent Catheters Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2022 to 2027|Rise in the adoption of closed-system intermittent catheters is one of the significant trends- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intermittent Catheters Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Center



Medical Research Center

Product

Uncoated Intermittent Catheters



Coated Intermittent Catheters



Closed System Intermittent Catheters

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing trend of digital catheterization laboratories in hospitals and the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The other factors which are driving the growth are the concentration of large players in the market and the increasing focus on collaboration and partnerships. Furthermore, there is a rapid increase in the number of catheterization laboratories due to the strong demand for flexible catheters. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intermittent catheters market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, Teleflex Inc., and Catheter Medical.

Vendor Offering

AtHome Medical Products Inc. - The company offers intermittent catheters such as Coloplast Self Cath and HR TruCath Straight Tip.

The company offers intermittent catheters such as Coloplast Self Cath and HR TruCath Straight Tip. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers intermittent catheters under the brand Touchless.

The company offers intermittent catheters under the brand Touchless. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers intermittent catheters such as Dover Open.

Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with an aging population is a key factor driving the market growth. Intermittent catheters are frequently used in patients with urinary incontinence. This disease is due to the involuntary leakage of urine, which is caused due to the individual's lack of control or weak control over the sphincter. The increase in life expectancy and the aging Baby Boomers are other factors driving the market. Furthermore, age-related issues, which include residual urine, decreased urinary capacity, and involuntary contractions of the urinary tract, are the major cause of increased urinary incontinence. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the adoption of closed-system intermittent catheters is a major trend shaping the market. Closed network catheters are gaining popularity in contrast to uncloaked and Uncoated Intermittent Catheters due to their numerous benefits. These are majorly preferred by many children and people with disabilities. Furthermore, bacterial infection, which causes UTIs, are significantly reduced with the help of closed-system catheters. Vendors are shifting their focus on manufacturing closed-system intermittent catheters due to increasing demand for coated and uncoated intermittent catheters. Closed catheterization is an effective method to decrease the incidence of UTIs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The threat of substitutes/alternative treatments for urinary incontinence is a major challenge restricting the market growth. Medications such as tolterodine, oxybutynin, and fesoterodine are used for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Furthermore, there has been an increase in awareness and the use of alternative Intermittent catheters among consumers in the market. Adult diapers, absorbent briefs, and urinary prostheses are the alternate products that are used in the market. In addition, Absorbent pads for females are substitutes for intermittent catheters. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist intermittent catheters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intermittent catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intermittent catheters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intermittent catheters market vendors

Intermittent Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,101.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 63% Key countries US, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, Teleflex Inc., and Catheter Medical Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

