Intermittent Catheters Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2022 to 2027|Rise in the adoption of closed-system intermittent catheters is one of the significant trends- Technavio

06 Jul, 2023, 00:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intermittent catheters market size is set to grow by USD 1,101.86 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.01%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
- Intermittent Catheters Market size
- Intermittent Catheters Market trends
- Intermittent Catheters Market industry analysis
Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Medical Research Center
- Product
- Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
- Coated Intermittent Catheters
- Closed System Intermittent Catheters
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing trend of digital catheterization laboratories in hospitals and the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The other factors which are driving the growth are the concentration of large players in the market and the increasing focus on collaboration and partnerships. Furthermore, there is a rapid increase in the number of catheterization laboratories due to the strong demand for flexible catheters. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the intermittent catheters market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, Teleflex Inc., and Catheter Medical.
Vendor Offering
- AtHome Medical Products Inc. - The company offers intermittent catheters such as Coloplast Self Cath and HR TruCath Straight Tip.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers intermittent catheters under the brand Touchless.
- Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers intermittent catheters such as Dover Open.
Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The increasing incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with an aging population is a key factor driving the market growth. Intermittent catheters are frequently used in patients with urinary incontinence. This disease is due to the involuntary leakage of urine, which is caused due to the individual's lack of control or weak control over the sphincter. The increase in life expectancy and the aging Baby Boomers are other factors driving the market. Furthermore, age-related issues, which include residual urine, decreased urinary capacity, and involuntary contractions of the urinary tract, are the major cause of increased urinary incontinence. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The rise in the adoption of closed-system intermittent catheters is a major trend shaping the market. Closed network catheters are gaining popularity in contrast to uncloaked and Uncoated Intermittent Catheters due to their numerous benefits. These are majorly preferred by many children and people with disabilities. Furthermore, bacterial infection, which causes UTIs, are significantly reduced with the help of closed-system catheters. Vendors are shifting their focus on manufacturing closed-system intermittent catheters due to increasing demand for coated and uncoated intermittent catheters. Closed catheterization is an effective method to decrease the incidence of UTIs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
The threat of substitutes/alternative treatments for urinary incontinence is a major challenge restricting the market growth. Medications such as tolterodine, oxybutynin, and fesoterodine are used for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Furthermore, there has been an increase in awareness and the use of alternative Intermittent catheters among consumers in the market. Adult diapers, absorbent briefs, and urinary prostheses are the alternate products that are used in the market. In addition, Absorbent pads for females are substitutes for intermittent catheters. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Intermittent Catheters Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist intermittent catheters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the intermittent catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the intermittent catheters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intermittent catheters market vendors
|
Intermittent Catheters Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,101.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 63%
|
Key countries
|
US, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, Teleflex Inc., and Catheter Medical
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
