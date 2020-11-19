Intermittent Fasting is Now the #1 Diet in the U.S. and Fast Bar® is the Only Brand Specifically Formulated to Curb Hunger Without Breaking Your Fast

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermittent fasting is now the number one diet and nutrition plan in the U.S., surpassing clean eating and Keto diets, according to new market research,1 with over 17 million U.S. adults trying Intermittent Fasting in the past 24 months.2 Mintel research shows that two of three people admitted that hunger causes them to stray from their diet program and they would welcome help to stay on the program.

Fast Bar is the first and only bar scientifically formulated to extend a fast, support Intermittent Fasting and time-restricted eating goals, and curb hunger without breaking a fast. These benefits have now been clinically shown with Fast Bar able to extend, and not break a fast, so you can eat during fasting windows making it easy to still achieve your 16:8 or 16:6 fasting goal.3

"Intermittent fasting was already rising in popularity, but the recent quarantine boosted it even more, as existing data shows that in times of stress, the majority of people are drawn to unhealthy, high-sugar food, but ultimately seeking healthy alternatives. Hunger during fasting is a top distraction, but our nutri-science research has uncovered that you can mimic fasting while nourishing the body with a special formulation of macro and micronutrients. We created Fast Bar based on this science, to nourish the body and curb hunger without breaking a fast, so you can fast for longer," said Joseph Antoun MD, CEO of L-Nutra.

It was developed and patented based on L-Nutra's ProLon Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) which has been disrupting the world of fasting. Using cutting edge nutritional science, L-Nutra created food that avoids triggering food sensing pathways, leaving the cells in a fasting state but the body nourished with food.

Fast Bar is plant-based, containing a scientific formulation of high-quality nuts and macro and micronutrients. It's non-GMO, gluten free, made without soy or dairy, Keto-friendly, and contains whole food ingredients with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. It's packed with good fats and high fiber that will not increase glucose levels when consumed after an overnight fast, similar to comparison levels to a water-only fast.3

Fast Bar comes in three delicious flavors: Nuts & Honey, Nuts & Cacao Chips, and Nuts & Dark Cocoa. It's available for purchase on Amazon and L-Nutra is expanding retail availability. It's ideal for morning use as it satisfies hunger, nourishes vital organs, provides sustained energy to help keep bodies feel full for longer, and extends the intermittent fasting window to get to 16:8 or 18:6 fasting goals.3

Intermittent Fasting may provide a range of health benefits including weight management, fat loss, and support of metabolic health.

L-Nutra is leading the discovery, design, and commercialization of novel, plant-based nutrition programs and therapeutics with the mission of enhancing human healthspan up to 100 years. L-Nutra translates the science behind the Fasting Mimicking Diet® technology and Nutrition For Longevity® with discoveries in cellular-level nutrient signalling pathways to promote healthy aging technologies and to advance the development of therapeutic solutions for age-related diseases. For more info, visit www.l-nutra.com

