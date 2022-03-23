Intermodals Global Market Opportunities And Strategies Report to 2030

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intermodals Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Destination, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global intermodals market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

This report describes and explains the global intermodals market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global intermodals market reached a value of nearly $18,336.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $18,336.7 million in 2020 to $35,670.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 14.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 and reach $59,725.7 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the intermodals market resulted from emerging markets growth, rise in e-commerce, rise in mining activity, taxation, and government policies. The market was restrained loss of time and speed during intermodal transportation, shortage of drivers and operators, and high infrastructure costs.



Going forward, sustainability growing emphasis on cutting carbon emissions and technological advancements will drive the growth in the intermodals market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high infrastructure costs, political uncertainties, and coronavirus pandemic.



The market is segmented by type into container-on-flatcar (COFC) and trailer-on-flatcar (TOFC). The container-on-flatcar (COFC) was the largest segment of the intermodals market segmented by type, accounting for 60.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the trailer-on-flatcar (TOFC) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the intermodals market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2020-2025.



The intermodals market is also segmented by destination into domestic and international. The domestic market was the largest segment of the intermodals market segmented by destination, accounting for 57.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the international segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the intermodals market segmented by destination, at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2020-2025.



The intermodals market is also segmented by application into oil and gas, aerospace and defense, industrial and manufacturing, construction, chemical, food and beverages, healthcare, and others. The oil and gas was the largest segment of the intermodals market segmented by application, accounting for 47.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, industrial and manufacturing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the intermodals market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the intermodals market, accounting for 32.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the intermodals market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.2% and 14.7% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Western Europe and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 14.3% and 13.6% respectively during 2020-2025.



The global intermodals market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 71.20% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include BNSF Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, Deutsche Bahn, and Norfolk Southern Railway.



The top opportunities in the intermodals market segmented by type will arise in the container-on-flatcar (COFC) segment, which will gain $10,503.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the intermodals market segmented by destination will arise in domestic segment, which will gain $9,703.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the intermodals market segmented by application will arise in oil and gas segment, which will gain $8,383.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The intermodals market size will gain the most in the USA at $4,513.2 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the intermodals includes developing and implementing precision scheduled railroading, focus on driver assistance systems, digitalization in transporting services, investing in connected mobility, leveraging artificial intelligence, focusing on obstacle detection assistance system and developing rail vehicle visibility tools.



Player-adopted strategies in the intermodals market includes expanding business by adding new containers into business, strengthening intermodals business by opening new intermodal terminals in different regions to expand their intermodal presence, expanding intermodal rail transport service business by adding new intermodal rail service between different region, strategic collaboration, strengthening business by opening its intermodal facilities.



To take advantage of these opportunities, the publisher recommends the intermodals companies to focus on advanced driver assistant systems, artificial intermodal services, precision scheduled railroading, focus on developed markets, expanding in emerging markets, setup authorized distributors and sales representatives, provide competitively priced offerings, offer off-peak pricing, increase visibility through high performance websites, increase adoption of social media, focus on offering services based on consumer preference.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Intermodals Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Destination

6.4. Segmentation By Application



7. Intermodals Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Container-On-Flatcar (COFC)

7.2.2. Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)

7.3. Market Segmentation By Destination

7.3.1. Domestic

7.3.2. International

7.4. Market Segmentation By Application

7.4.1. Oil And Gas

7.4.2. Aerospace And Defense

7.4.3. Industrial And Manufacturing

7.4.4. Construction

7.4.5. Chemicals

7.4.6. Food And Beverages

7.4.7. Healthcare

7.4.8. Others



8. Intermodals Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Precision Scheduled Railroading

8.2. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

8.3. Artificial Intelligence In Intermodal Services

8.4. Increased Focus on Digitalization

8.5. Connected Mobility

8.6. Obstacle Detection Assistance System

8.7. Rail Vehicle Visibility Tools



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Intermodals Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Use Of Intermodal Rail Transport

9.3. Employee Safety During The Pandemic

9.4. Decreased Demand

9.5. Impact On Companies

9.6. Future Outlook



10. Global Intermodals Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Intermodals Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Intermodals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Intermodals Market, Segmentation By Destination, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Intermodals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



12. Intermodals Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global Intermodals Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Intermodals Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9icvi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets