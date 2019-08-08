Intermolecular Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.6 million, a decrease of 31% from $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 53% from $9.8 million in the same period a year ago. Program revenue was $4.5 million, a 30% decrease from $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and a 52% decrease from $9.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million (69% of total revenue), a 34% decrease from $4.8 million (73% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2019, and a 54% decrease from $6.9 million (71% of total revenue) in the same period a year ago.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.7 million, an 18% increase from $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 30% compared to $6.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $(5.3) million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $(4.9) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(1.8) million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $(4.6) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $(1.3) million in the first quarter of 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Cash and investments totaled $23.9 million at the end of second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to $27.4 million at the end of first quarter of 2019. The company had no debt as of June 30, 2019.

Intermolecular reports revenue, cost of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and additionally on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss" below.

Agreement and Plan of Merger

Intermolecular will not hold an earnings call, nor provide forward guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, due to the previously announced proposed acquisition of Intermolecular by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

About Intermolecular, Inc.

Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise, accelerated learning and experimentation platform, and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.

"Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial data presented on a GAAP basis, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not serve as an alternative to GAAP and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies. These results should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. We believe that our non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations because the non-GAAP measures exclude charges that management considers to be outside of Intermolecular's core operating results. We believe that the non-GAAP measures of revenue, cost of net revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating (loss) income, net (loss) income, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share and net (loss) income per share, viewed in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective and a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to review and assess financial performance, to determine executive officer incentive compensation and to plan and forecast performance in future periods.

Intermolecular, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018 Revenue:





























Program revenue

$ 4,485



$ 9,365



$ 10,870



$ 18,621 Licensing and royalty revenue



133





437





399





856 Total revenue



4,618





9,802





11,269





19,477 Cost of revenue:





























Cost of program revenue



1,437





2,856





3,255





6,231 Cost of licensing and royalty revenue



—





3





—





4 Total cost of revenue



1,437





2,859





3,255





6,235 Gross profit



3,181





6,943





8,014





13,242 Operating expenses:





























Research and development



4,216





4,056





8,362





8,087 Sales and marketing



974





858





1,864





1,654 General and administrative



3,494





1,748





5,832





4,034 Total operating expenses



8,684





6,662





16,058





13,775 Income (loss) from operations



(5,503)





281





(8,044)





(533) Other income (expenses), net





























Interest income (expense), net



172





140





355





245 Other income (expense), net



(3)





75





93





162 Total other income (expense), net



169





215





448





407 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(5,334)





496





(7,596)





(126) Provision for income taxes



-





-





-





1 Net income (loss)

$ (5,334)



$ 496



$ (7,596)



$ (127) Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ (0.11)



$ 0.01



$ (0.15)



$ (0.00) Diluted

$ (0.11)



$ 0.01



$ (0.15)



$ (0.00) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic



49,758,224





49,672,739





49,757,917





49,627,584 Diluted



49,758,224





50,059,639





49,757,917





49,627,584

Intermolecular, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, Unaudited)





As of June 30, 2019



As of December 31, 2018 ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,160



$ 8,351 Short-term investments



21,753





22,098 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments



23,913





30,449 Accounts receivable



1,941





3,349 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,004





936 Total current assets



26,858





34,734 Materials inventory



2,375





2,638 Property and equipment, net



2,809





3,432 Intangible assets, net



1,892





2,075 Right-of-use lease assets - operating



10,841





— Other assets



503





514 Total assets

$ 45,278



$ 43,393















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 112



$ 760 Accrued liabilities



1,592





1,234 Accrued compensation and employee benefits



1,984





3,431 Current portion of lease obligation - operating



1,816





— Deferred revenue



159





917 Total current liabilities



5,663





6,342 Deferred rent



—





2,667 Long term lease obligation - operating



11,832





— Total liabilities



17,495





9,009 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



50





50 Additional paid-in capital



216,974





216,034 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



28





(27) Accumulated deficit



(189,269)





(181,673) Total stockholders' equity



27,783





34,384 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 45,278



$ 43,393

Intermolecular, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (7,596)



$ (127) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion



1,123





2,693 Amortization expense - Right of use lease assets operating



787





— Stock-based compensation



935





482 Loss on disposal of property and equipment



2





— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



1,408





4,074 Prepaid expenses and other assets



(57)





393 Materials inventory



291





(134) Accounts payable



(520)





(750) Accrued and other liabilities



(1,634)





(67) Deferred revenue



(759)





(633) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(6,020)





5,931 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of investments



(13,804)





(19,367) Redemption of investments



14,202





12,010 Purchase of property and equipment



(574)





(489) Net cash used in investing activities



(176)





(7,846) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of common stock options



5





172 Net cash provided by financing activities



5





172 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(6,191)





(1,743) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



8,351





6,090 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 2,160



$ 4,347

Intermolecular, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

GAAP cost of net revenue

$ 1,437



$ 2,859



$ 3,255



$ 6,235

Stock-based compensation expense (a)



(36)





(39)





(81)





(92)

Non-GAAP cost of net revenue

$ 1,401



$ 2,820



$ 3,174



$ 6,143

GAAP gross profit

$ 3,181



$ 6,943



$ 8,014



$ 13,242

Stock-based compensation expense (a)



36





39





81





92

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 3,217



$ 6,982



$ 8,095



$ 13,334

As a percentage of net revenue:































GAAP gross margin



68.9 %



70.8 %



71.1 %



68.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin



69.7 %



71.2 %



71.8 %



68.5 % GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (5,503)



$ 281



$ (8,044)



$ (533)

Stock-based compensation expense (a):































- Cost of net revenue



36





39





81





92

- Research and development



120





59





233





114

- Sales and marketing



57





21





110





51

- General and administrative



259





93





511





225

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (5,031)



$ 493



$ (7,109)



$ (51)



































GAAP net income (loss)

$ (5,334)



$ 496



$ (7,596)



$ (127)

Stock-based compensation expense (a)



472





212





935





482

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (4,862)



$ 708



$ (6,661)



$ 355



































GAAP net income (loss)

$ (5,334)



$ 496



$ (7,596)



$ (127)

Interest (income) expense, net



(172)





(140)





(355)





(245)

Provision for taxes



—





—





—





1

Depreciation, amortization, impairments and accretion



458





1,270





1,123





2,693

Stock-based compensation expense (a)



472





212





935





482

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (4,576)



$ 1,838



$ (5,893)



$ 2,804



































Shares used in computing basic and diluted earnings per share:































Basic



49,758,224





49,672,739





49,757,917





49,627,584

Diluted



49,758,224





50,059,639





49,757,917





49,627,584

GAAP earnings (loss) per share:































Basic

$ (0.11)



$ 0.01



$ (0.15)



$ (0.00)

Diluted

$ (0.11)



$ 0.01



$ (0.15)



$ (0.00)

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share:































Basic

$ (0.10)



$ 0.01



$ (0.13)



$ 0.01

Diluted

$ (0.10)



$ 0.01



$ (0.13)



$ 0.01







(a) Stock-based compensation reflects expense recorded relating to stock-based awards. The Company excludes this item when it evaluates the continuing operational performance of the Company, as management believes this provides it a meaningful understanding of its core operating performance.

