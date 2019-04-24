Intermolecular Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET

Intermolecular, Inc.

Apr 24, 2019, 08:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Intermolecular President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kramer and Chief Financial Officer Bill Roeschlein will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (877) 251-1860
International number: (224) 357-2386
Conference ID: 2499390

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.   

A live and archived audio-only webcast will be available on Intermolecular's website for up to 30 days after the call.

About Intermolecular, Inc.
Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise; accelerated learning and experimentation platform; and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.

"Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved.

Corporate Contact:
Bill Roeschlein
Intermolecular, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
bill.roeschlein@intermolecular.com
(408) 582-5415

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios
IMI@liolios.com
(949) 574-3860

