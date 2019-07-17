Intermolecular Stockholders Approve Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's Proposed Acquisition of Intermolecular

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI) announced today that the stockholders of Intermolecular have approved the previously announced proposed acquisition of all outstanding shares of common stock of Intermolecular by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, through its subsidiary EMD Group Holding II, Inc.

At a special meeting held earlier today, the holders of approximately 72% of Intermolecular's outstanding common stock voted in favor of the proposed merger transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Upon the completion of the proposed transaction, Intermolecular stockholders will be entitled to receive $1.20 in cash subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement. Intermolecular's common stock will no longer be publicly traded following the closing and will be delisted from the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

About Intermolecular:

Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise, accelerated learning and experimentation platform, and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This communication may contain statements that do not relate solely to historical or present facts and circumstances and which are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act "), including statements regarding the proposed transaction involving Intermolecular, Inc. (" Intermolecular "), EMD Group Holding II, Inc. (" Parent ") and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (" MKDG ") and the ability of Intermolecular, Parent and MKDG to consummate the proposed transaction. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements can usually be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, Intermolecular's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including, without limitation: (i) the risk that any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely or at all obtain the required regulatory approvals; (ii) the risk that the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (iii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Intermolecular's business relationships, operating results and business generally and Intermolecular's ability to hire and retain key personnel; (iv) risks related to diverting management's attention from Intermolecular's ongoing business operations; (v) the outcome of any legal proceeding related to the proposed transaction; (vi) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; (vii) certain restrictions on Intermolecular's conduct during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may adversely affect Intermolecular's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (viii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments and market conditions; (ix) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; (x) other risks to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the proposed transaction will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all; and (xi) other risks described in Intermolecular's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "), including but not limited to (A) those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Intermolecular's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, (B) those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019; (C) those described under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in Intermolecular's definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on June 12, 2019 and (D) the other filings made by Intermolecular with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Intermolecular undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If Intermolecular does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Intermolecular will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

