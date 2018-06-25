Intermolecular CFO Bill Roeschlein will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Intermolecular management, please contact the company's IR team at IMI@liolios.com.

About The 10th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is an accredited investor and publishing research analyst event held concurrently with SEMICON West and Intersolar 2018 in San Francisco. The event is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast, a lunch networking session, and the concluding reception.

About Intermolecular, Inc.

Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise; accelerated learning and experimentation platform; and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.

"Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved.

Corporate Contact:

Bill Roeschlein

Intermolecular, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

bill.roeschlein@intermolecular.com

(408) 582-5415

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA

Liolios Group, Inc.

IMI@liolios.com

(949) 574-3860

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermolecular-to-participate-in-the-10th-annual-ceo-summit-on-july-11-2018-300665380.html

SOURCE Intermolecular, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intermolecular.com

