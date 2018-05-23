Intermolecular to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PT

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational, which is being held on June 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.
Intermolecular management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Intermolecular's website. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Intermolecular management, please contact the company's IR team at IMI@liolios.com.
About Intermolecular, Inc.
Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise; accelerated learning and experimentation platform; and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.
"Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved.
Corporate Contact:
Bill Roeschlein
Intermolecular, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
bill.roeschlein@intermolecular.com
(408) 582-5415
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios Group, Inc.
IMI@liolios.com
(949) 574-3860
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermolecular-to-present-at-the-8th-annual-ld-micro-invitational-on-june-5-2018-at-900-am-pt-300653052.html
SOURCE Intermolecular, Inc.
Share this article