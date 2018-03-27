SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMI), the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation, has been invited to present at The MicroCap Conference, which is being held on April 9-10, 2018 at the Essex House in New York City.
Bill Roeschlein, the company's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Intermolecular's website at www.intermolecular.com. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Intermolecular management, please visit The MicroCap Conference website at www.microcapconf.com or contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com.
About Intermolecular, Inc.
Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise; accelerated learning and experimentation platform; and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation.
"Intermolecular" and the Intermolecular logo are registered trademarks; all rights reserved. Learn more at www.intermolecular.com.
Corporate Contact:
Bill Roeschlein
Intermolecular, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
bill.roeschlein@intermolecular.com
(408) 582-5415
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios Group, Inc.
IMI@liolios.com
(949) 574-3860
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermolecular-to-present-at-the-microcap-conference-on-april-10-2018-300619827.html
SOURCE Intermolecular, Inc.
Share this article