Intermolecular to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 10, 2018

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Intermolecular's website at www.intermolecular.com. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Intermolecular management, please visit The MicroCap Conference website at www.microcapconf.com or contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com.

About Intermolecular, Inc.

Intermolecular® is the trusted partner for advanced materials innovation. Advanced materials are at the core of innovation in the 21st century for a wide range of industries including semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive and aerospace. With its substantial materials expertise; accelerated learning and experimentation platform; and information and analytics infrastructure, Intermolecular has a ten-year track record helping leading companies accelerate and de-risk materials innovation.

Corporate Contact:

Bill Roeschlein

Intermolecular, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

bill.roeschlein@intermolecular.com

(408) 582-5415

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA

Liolios Group, Inc.

IMI@liolios.com

(949) 574-3860

