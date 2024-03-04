Intermountain Health and PharmaLogic Partner to Develop and Expand Access to Novel Radiopharmaceuticals at New Salt Lake City Facility

MURRAY, Utah and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Health and PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic"), a world-class contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) organization and radiopharmacy solutions provider, today announce a collaboration to facilitate the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases.

Through this joint effort, construction of a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP)-grade radiopharmaceutical research, production, and distribution facility in Murray, Utah, is currently underway with production expected to begin in 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaLogic and Intermountain Health will develop investigational radiopharmaceuticals into relevant drugs to address high unmet clinical needs. In addition to the advancement of novel radiopharmaceuticals, the partnership will increase access to both diagnostic and therapeutic agents currently unavailable to the community.

"Increasing patient access to the latest advances in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is of utmost importance to PharmaLogic," said D. Scott Holbrook, chief strategy officer and general manager for PharmaLogic. "The construction of this facility will undoubtedly improve the availability of novel radiopharmaceuticals for the local community and greater Canyons Region."

"At Intermountain Health, we strive to find innovative ways to make sure our patients have access to the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. This partnership will help us continue that effort well into the future," said Jayson Argyle, imaging vice president at Intermountain Health. "We find partners that are developing the most advanced therapies allowing us to provide leading edge care for our patients."

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About PharmaLogic

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing company specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: radiopharmacy.com.

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp