Intermountain Healthcare and Sanford Health announce intent to merge

"For more than two decades, we've been focused on good growth, with the goal of driving innovation and bringing more affordable and accessible healthcare to the communities we serve," says Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health. "Today we're marking another major milestone in our long history of working to change the course of healthcare across the globe. By coming together with Intermountain Healthcare, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and strengthen our impact in healthcare delivery and value."

The boards of both not-for-profit organizations approved a resolution to support moving forward with the due diligence process. The organizations will enter this activity with the goal to sign a merger agreement that will bring both health systems together as a model for improving access to high value healthcare across the U.S. The merger is expected to close in 2021 pending federal and state approvals.

The combined organization will employ more than 89,000 people, and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities. It will operate 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care in 233 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people. The organization will have headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and corporate offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, will be president and CEO of the combined organization. Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, will serve as president emeritus. Both organizations will continue to operate under their current names for the foreseeable future.

Existing Board of Trustees from both systems will join to form a combined board. A new executive committee of the board will be created with equal representation from members of the Intermountain and Sanford Health boards. Gail Miller, current chair of the Intermountain Board, will serve as board chair for the merged organization.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a team of more than 41,000 caregivers who serve the healthcare needs of people across the Intermountain West, primarily in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. It is an integrated, not-for-profit health system headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with 225 clinics, a medical group, 24 hospitals (one that is virtual), homecare, telehealth, health insurance plans, and other services. It is one of the nation's top five health systems for innovation and for providing high-quality care at sustainable costs. Visit intermountainhealthcare.org for more information.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization spans 24 states with 48,000 employees, 46 hospitals, 1,500 providers and 366 Good Samaritan Society senior care and living centers. Learn more about Sanford Health's transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

