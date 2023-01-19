Intermountain Healthcare and Story Health Partner to Transform Specialty Care for Patients with Heart Failure

Partnership to Improve Access to High-Quality Continuous Specialty Care with Story Health's Innovative Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Healthcare , a leading health system of 33 hospitals in seven states, and Story Health , a health technology and services company that provides scalable specialty care beyond the clinic, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve access to specialty care for patients with heart failure.

The partnership combines Intermountain's leadership in clinical quality improvement and excellence in healthcare delivery with Story Health's specialty care platform solution to extend access to high-quality heart and vascular care for patients with heart failure.

"Patients have long journeys with their health, and a significant part of that journey takes place after they leave the clinician's office," said Tom Stanis, CEO and Co-Founder, Story Health. "Our solution combines the latest AI-integrated electronic health record technology with real health coaches to directly identify and address the most disruptive barriers to a disconnected patient journey. Story Health is excited to be partnering with Intermountain to transform continuous care for patients."

Intermountain's objective for the partnership is to enhance care for patients and provide an optimal experience for heart patients and their families — including improved adherence to medications and more personalization of care pathways to enhance care for patients.

Intermountain clinicians and Story Health coaches will work collaboratively to personalize patient treatments and stay in close contact with patients as they carry out their care plans.

Health coaches act as their healthcare partners and will be available to respond to patient questions via email, text, or calls – not only reminding them about important medication changes, but ensuring that patients have access to the medications and can safely make changes in between visits with their care providers.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to care for patients with heart failure given the clinical importance of improving prescription access and adherence of life-saving medications," said Kismet Rasmusson, NP, a cardiovascular nurse practitioner with the Intermountain Healthcare Heart and Vascular Program. "Story Health offers a novel way to improve how medications are optimized using an electronic monitoring platform coupled with health coaches to put the clinical team's plan in place. We are excited to partner with Story Health to learn how such a strategy can help us improve patient care."

"The Intermountain Heart and Vascular team continuously evaluates innovative ways to enhance the value of care we deliver," said Sheralee Petersen, executive clinical director of the Intermountain Heart and Vascular Program. "This collaboration with Story Health is an excellent example, offering a new approach to engaging and empowering patients. Together we aim to reduce heart failure mortality and readmissions while improving quality of life through evidence-based care."

The initial work between Intermountain and Story Health will be a program that implements Story Health's platform into the Intermountain system. The program is already underway, and whitepapers with the program results will be published in late 2023.

About Story Health

Story Health is a healthcare technology company that is re-imagining complex care management, virtual care delivery and patient navigation. With a technology-enabled and human-powered approach, Story Health is on a mission to transform each patient's care journey by enabling clinicians and institutions to implement and scale continuous specialty care delivery to every patient with heart disease, leaving no patient behind. Story Health is led by CEO Tom Stanis, co-founder of Verily, CPO Nikhil Roy, and cardiologist and CMO Ashul Govil, MD. For more information, please visit www.storyhealth.ai .

About Intermountain

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Media Contact:

Story Health:

Alexandra Pony | [email protected] | 250.858.0656

Intermountain Healthcare:

Jess Gomez | [email protected] | 801-718-8495

SOURCE Intermountain Healthcare; Story Health