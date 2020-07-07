Intermountain Healthcare Implements DeepThink Health's Precision Intelligence Solutions to Manage its Molecular Tumor Board

RICHMOND, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepThink Health, Inc., a technology innovator in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for precision medicine, announced today that Intermountain Healthcare is strengthening its cross-organizational Molecular Tumor Board with the adoption of DeepThink's Precision Tumor Board Solution.

The Precision Tumor Board Solution from DeepThink delivers a streamlined workflow and collaborative learning system that supports multi-organizational and national tumor boards and enables multi-disciplinary clinicians to participate synchronously or asynchronously, in-person or remotely, and via web or mobile applications. With DeepThink's smart search and cohort analytics, clinicians can compare a specific patient to similar patients and analyze their outcome and prognosis within the institution or across broader evidence sharing networks. The solution enables evidence-based decision making for molecular testing, therapy selection, and clinical trial matching. It provides quality and compliance reporting, as well as outcome analytics to monitor consistency in care and value-based performance.

"We are excited to partner with DeepThink as we continue to advance our efforts in precision medicine." said Lincoln D. Nadauld, MD, Vice President of Precision Health for Intermountain Healthcare. "DeepThink's solutions enhance our ability to scale precision medicine practice by simplifying access to complex health data, liberating key insights from real-world data, and supporting tumor board management with real-time access for clinicians."

"We're pleased to be expanding our working relationship with Intermountain Healthcare, one of the world's leading precision medicine programs," said David C. Dvorak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DeepThink Health. "Because cancer is driven by genetic change, sophisticated solutions are needed at the point of care in order to incorporate clinical and molecular insights into patient treatment decisions. Through this multi-year arrangement, Intermountain is deploying the DeepThink technology that is specifically designed to address this need. We look forward to working closely with Intermountain as we strive to bring the full promise of precision medicine to the treatment of patients."

