Intermountain Healthcare Selects SymphonyRM's AI-Powered Next Best Actions to Support Kidney Services Patient Engagement and Care Coordination

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyRM, Healthcare's Next Best Action Company, today announced that Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based not-for-profit integrated healthcare delivery network, is expanding its use of SymphonyRM's HealthOS Platform to provide prioritized, personalized, and proactive patient engagement for their new Kidney Services organization.

Intermountain Healthcare is launching a new kidney services program and clinic, which opened today, to help patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease live the healthiest lives possible. With a special focus on early detection and engagement, the new program's care model is designed to cut unnecessary hospital admissions by up to 50 percent, help slow the rate at which people develop renal disease, and make more people aware of their disease so that they don't end up in the emergency room with renal failure. According to the Center for Disease Control, nine in 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it.

Intermountain Healthcare is using SymphonyRM's artificial intelligence algorithms to identify personalized and prioritized engagement plans for all chronic kidney disease patients (at-risk, early, and late-stage) and orchestrate outreach across all channels. With SymphonyRM, the Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services team can more effectively engage patients and influence their behavior to seek or continue care and make life-style changes. SymphonyRM's platform will empower Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services care coordinators with greater insight into their patient population to identify key behaviors, comorbid conditions, social determinants of health, and other factors that affect a patient's long-term outcomes.

"SymphonyRM's AI-Powered Next Best Actions allow us to engage and connect patients to care earlier in their journey and effectively manage longitudinal care across the continuum, which will be critical to increase participation, track and treat comorbid conditions which can decrease the severity of CKD, and empower patients to take a more active role in their own healthcare to improve outcomes while lowering costs," said Suji Lee, MD, Medical Director, Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services.

"With SymphonyRM, we are confident that when we have the opportunity to engage with a patient, we are focusing on their next best action at every point of care - whether it's keeping them healthy or treating a health issue," said Ray Morales, Executive Operations Director, Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services.

Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services is at the forefront of using machine learning and predictive analytics to ensure patients receive a cutting-edge, fully integrated, and coordinated experience throughout the continuum of their care. In addition to using SymphonyRM for patient engagement and care coordination, Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services is using MDClone to implement a predictive model to better identify the chronic kidney disease status of their population.

"Intermountain Healthcare Kidney Services' innovative and patient-centric approach will lead the way to advancing American kidney health," said Mike Linnert, CEO and founder, SymphonyRM. "We are honored that our Next Best Actions will add value to this important initiative and help improve outcomes for millions of Americans."

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,500 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.

About SymphonyRM



SymphonyRM's HealthOS Platform helps health systems transform how they acquire, engage, and retain patients by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class consumer-centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized next best actions for every patient, prospect, and provider in the health system, SymphonyRM helps organizations anticipate consumer needs and automate outreach across every channel to build meaningful relationships and drive health system growth, loyalty, and quality.

