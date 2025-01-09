INTERMOUNTAIN PRIMARY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL JOINS THE CHILDREN'S BRAIN TUMOR NETWORK TO ACCELERATE PEDIATRIC RESEARCH

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) welcomes Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital as a new member institution. The CBTN principal investigators are Dr. Samuel Cheshier, pediatric neurosurgeon, and Dr. Nicholas Whipple, pediatric neuro-oncologist, at Huntsman Cancer Institute at University of Utah and Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

"Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital is excited to join with the Children's Brain Tumor Network to advance care for children and young adults diagnosed with brain and central nervous system tumors," said Dr. Cheshier.

Dr. Whipple shared, "We're grateful to join with other CBTN member institutions as we work to improve the standard of care for children and their families, including here in the Intermountain West."

As a participating CBTN member site, Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital contributes consented samples of childhood tissue to improve understanding of brain tumor biology. Each sample is deidentified before undergoing genetic sequencing, a process that converts the donated tissue into data to provide the greatest value to researchers worldwide, while protecting the privacy of each child.

No single institution can collect enough samples on its own, making collaboration through CBTN an essential step towards more effective treatments for children.

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital is the pediatric specialty teaching hospital of the University of Utah Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine, caring for more than 100 newly diagnosed children with brain and central nervous system tumors every year. The hospital currently has more than 1,000 active studies, including approximately 250 clinical trials. Pediatric neuro-oncology and neurosurgery services currently have 48 IRB-approved clinical trials open to enrollment.

"We extend a warm welcome to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital as a new CBTN member institution," said Sabine Mueller, MD, PhD, MAS, CBTN Co-Executive Chair. "Adding the expertise of Primary Children's in clinical trial management, along with their excellence in interdisciplinary research supports CBTN's efforts to create better futures for the kids we treat."

