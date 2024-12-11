InterNACHI and ICA Partner to Train Aspiring Home Inspectors in Canada

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) and Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) are pleased to announce a new program in Canada, starting in Ontario, focused on providing training to aspiring home inspectors. ICA, the leading pre-licensure school for home inspection, will provide live training in various locations in Canada starting in Q1 of 2025, in collaboration with CanNACHI, InterNACHI's Canadian division.

ICA, which operates throughout North America, currently graduates more than 7,000 new home inspectors a year. This partnership with InterNACHI will bring first of its kind live training to Ontario, to help reinforce topics covered in the online courses, drawing on additional content and resources available through InterNACHI. These live trainings will also cover additional topics such as the basics of starting a home inspection business, necessary resources to get started, and more.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Nick Gromicko and the teams at InterNACHI and CaNACHI to expand deeper into Canada, especially as the housing market resurges in the coming year. The need for more home inspectors is evident, and our two organizations are best equipped to help satisfy this need," says Nader Qaimari, the CEO of Edcetera, the company that owns ICA.

"InterNACHI has been serving Canada for years through our CanNACHI division and this partnership with ICA is will greatly help serve new inspectors as they are getting started. ICA is the best partner to help deliver this training at this critical time," says Nick Gromicko, CEO of InterNACHI.

Dates will be announced soon for the first classes in the Ontario province, with more classes to be announced in other provinces throughout the year. To learn more about ICA or to sign up for a course, please visit www.icaschool.com.

