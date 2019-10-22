Internal Audit using Artificial Intelligence

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ottawa based AuditMap Technologies Inc. (AuditMap) is pleased to announce we have engaged with Swiss based SIX Group Ltd (SIX) to evaluate and run a SIX specified pilot on our enterprise risk intelligence platform which utilizes the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) for internal auditing.

AuditMap.ai has developed an enterprise risk intelligence platform that helps an organization's leadership team and Internal Audit to identify risks from internal and external audit reports. The AI-powered tool, among other things, helps assess and profile key risks and risk trends.

The SIX Internal Audit vision is to perform innovative audit work accelerating the newest technologies. Their audit universe is well defined and comprehensively developed over the years; however, SIX always strives for improvement possibilities to provide real-time insight to stakeholders and keeping emerging issues on the forefront.

"We have been working with the AuditMap.ai team for the past several months and are pleased with their SIX specified pilot for using AI for auditing purposes and are looking forward to working with the team to extend our relationship." said Fabian Stoll, Director of Internal IT Audit at SIX.

The financial industry is an environment of ongoing changes and diligently prioritizing and reprioritizing audits to address risks as they emerge is an important task which can also be supported by deep learning and artificial intelligence technology.

"Working with Fabian at SIX has been a great learning experience for the team here at AuditMap.ai as we develop a great relationship and learn what Internal Audit functions are important to companies like SIX. We are looking forward to collaborating more as the partnership evolves." Said Warren Butland, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Co-Founder of AuditMap.ai.

About AuditMap:

AuditMap.ai is a Canadian company that creates tools for the enhancement of human auditors. At our core, we are a dedicated, multi-disciplinary team of professionals, including Ph.Ds in artificial intelligence, and internal audit subject matter experts. We strive to increase audit coverage, eliminate the tedious lifting that bottlenecks your workflow and focus exclusively on improving the internal audit function of organizations.

www.auditmap.ai

About SIX:

SIX operates and develops infrastructure services in the Securities & Exchanges, Banking Services and Financial Information business units with the aim of raising efficiency, quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss financial center. The company is owned by its users (120 banks). With a workforce of some 2,600 employees and a presence in 20 countries, it generated operating income in excess of CHF 1.9 billion and Group net profit of CHF 221.3 million in 2018.

www.six-group.com

SOURCE Auditmap Technologies Inc.