Internal Bra Surgery Specialist Dr. Amir Ghaznavi Reports Growing Patient Interest in Northern Virginia

Dual board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Amir Ghaznavi of AMG Plastic Surgery in Reston, Virginia, reports a significant increase in patients seeking internal bra surgery as an alternative to traditional breast lift procedures. The innovative technique, which uses specialized mesh to provide long-lasting internal support, is attracting women throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area who want natural-looking, durable results without relying on external support garments.

RESTON, Va., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMG Plastic Surgery founder Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, a dual board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is seeing a notable rise in patients choosing internal bra surgery in conjunction with a breast lift to address breast sagging and achieve long-lasting lift and support. The procedure, also known as an internal mesh breast lift, uses biocompatible mesh materials such as Durasorb or Galaflex create an internal support structure that reinforces breast tissue from within.

Internal bra surgery involves placing a specialized absorbable mesh beneath the breast tissue to provide structural reinforcement similar to the support of a traditional bra, but from within the body. The mesh integrates with the patient's own tissue over time, offering durable support that helps maintain breast shape and position for years, the reabsorbs to leave behind reinforced tissue support. The procedure is performed under general anesthesia and typically takes two to three hours, with most patients returning to normal activities within one week.

According to Dr. Ghaznavi, women are increasingly drawn to internal bra surgery for several key reasons. Many patients experience moderate to severe breast sagging due to aging, weight fluctuations, pregnancy, or breastfeeding and want a solution that offers lasting results rather than temporary improvement. Others are seeking an alternative to breast implants while still achieving enhanced support and a more youthful breast contour in the upper portion of the breast, similar to the effects of an implant. The procedure also appeals to women who want to reduce their reliance on supportive bras and undergarments for everyday comfort and clothing fit.

"Patients are looking for results that will stand the test of time," says Dr. Ghaznavi. "The internal bra technique addresses a common concern I hear in consultations: women want a natural-looking lift that maintains its shape without ongoing external support. By placing the mesh internally, we create a foundation that supports the breast tissue in a way that traditional lift techniques alone cannot always achieve."

The mesh used in internal bra surgery is designed to integrate with surrounding tissue, providing reinforcement while the body's natural collagen develops around the mesh. This integration helps create a stable internal structure that reduces the likelihood of future sagging. Over time, the mesh is absorbed, leaving behind a more long lasting repair. The procedure involves minimal incisions, which helps minimize visible scarring, and can be combined with other breast procedures such as augmentation or reduction when appropriate.

Dr. Ghaznavi brings extensive training to the procedure, including fellowship training in microsurgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and dual board certification in general surgery and plastic surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and was recognized as a 2025 Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery by Northern Virginia Magazine. His approach to patient care is guided by what he calls his E3 philosophy: Empathy, Expertise, and Education.

Ideal candidates for internal bra surgery include women experiencing moderate to severe breast sagging who desire long-lasting lift without implants, those seeking additional internal support to maintain breast shape over time, and women who want natural-looking results. Candidates should be in good overall health without medical conditions that could impair healing.

AMG Plastic Surgery is located in Herndon, Virginia, and serves patients throughout Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Ashburn, McLean, and the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Consultations are available for patients interested in learning whether internal bra surgery may be appropriate for their goals.

AMG Plastic Surgery is a comprehensive plastic and reconstructive surgery practice in Herndon, Virginia, founded by Dr. Amir Mahan Ghaznavi, MD, MBA, FACS. Dr. Ghaznavi is dual board-certified in general surgery and plastic surgery, completed fellowship training in microsurgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. The practice offers a full range of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for the breast and body, including breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reconstruction with microsurgery, breast resensation, body contouring, and post-weight-loss surgery. Dr. Ghaznavi has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and presented research at national medical conferences. AMG Plastic Surgery is located at 13454 Sunrise Valley Dr., Ste 130, Herndon, VA 20171. For more information, visit www.amgplasticsurgery.com.

