Internal combustion engine market size to grow by USD 27.2 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by growing demand to improve vehicle performance - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internal combustion engine market size is estimated to increase by USD 27.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand to improve vehicle performance. Internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturers are focused on improving design characteristics by lowering the center of gravity (COG). For example, flat engines have a lower COG due to their horizontal positioning within the vehicle or a motorcycle compared to other engine types. They offer better-handling characteristics such as superior cornering and turning capabilities at high speed, better traction from the surface, and reduced chances of roll-over accidents. Also, as the piston moves in the opposing motion, the primary and secondary forces generated during engine work are canceled. This results in better balance characteristics with minimal engine vibrations. Such technological advancements will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internal Combustion Engine Market 2023-2027

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market – Vendor Analysis

The global internal combustion engine market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. They are focusing on manufacturing IC engines that produce less emissions. Some vendors are announcing their initiatives to stop combustion engines and focus more on electric vehicles. Such factors intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Cummins Inc. - The company offers hydrogen internal combustion engine which produces high specific energy, high flame speed, wide range of flammability and clean burning.

- The company offers hydrogen internal combustion engine which produces high specific energy, high flame speed, wide range of flammability and clean burning. Hyundai Motor Co. - The company offers petrol combustion engine which is designed to save fuel, improve performance, and reduce gas emission.

- The company offers petrol combustion engine which is designed to save fuel, improve performance, and reduce gas emission. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - The company offers internal combustion engines that are designed to be used in powering tractors, cars, utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles along with numerous industrial and marine applications.

- The company offers internal combustion engines that are designed to be used in powering tractors, cars, utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles along with numerous industrial and marine applications. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - The company offers internal combustion engines for are used in combined cycle power plant applications for electricity generation.

- The company offers internal combustion engines for are used in combined cycle power plant applications for electricity generation. DEUTZ AU

Mercedes Benz Group AG -

- Navistar International Corp.

Renault SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Shanghai Diesel Engine Co. Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Wacker Neuson SE

Wartsila Corp.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (automotive, aircraft, and marine), type (petroleum and natural gas), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the automotive segment will be significant over the forecast period. The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for automobiles, increased investments by automotive OEMs, and advances in automotive engine technologies. In addition, the establishment of new automobile production facilities by OEMs in developing regions such as APAC and South America will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global internal combustion engine market.

APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC has the presence of a large automobile production base. The low prices of components and the availability of more stable and advanced systems have attracted low-cost manufacturers to enter the global ICE market in APAC, especially in China . In addition, improvements in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income are driving the growth of the internal combustion engines market in APAC.

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growing development in engine technologies is identified as the key trend in the market. The growing demand for enhanced efficiency and power is leading to the development of new engines with more performance. Some of the recent technological advancements include the development of hybrid engines and VDEs. These engines are expected to become more popular owing to their high-fuel efficiency even in heavy-traffic conditions. In addition, vendors are adopting inorganic growth strategies, which is expected to lead to the development of advanced engines. For instance, in February 2022, Cummins Inc. acquired Jacobs Vehicle Systems, an Altra Industrial Motion Corp. subsidiary, which supplies engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies. The acquisition brings the addition of new technologies and is expected to provide growth opportunities for Cummins's advanced diesel engine platforms. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The imposition of stringent emission and fuel economy standards will challenge the growth of the market. Growing concerns over the greenhouse gas emissions caused by automobiles have forced legislative bodies to implement emissions and fuel economy standards. This is compelling engine manufacturers to build improved and efficient engine management systems to comply with the regulations. This has also forced automobile manufacturers to invest heavily in R&D to develop advanced engine management systems so that the automobile can run on minimum fuel intake. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this internal combustion engine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the internal combustion engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the internal combustion engine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the internal combustion engine market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of internal combustion engine market vendors

Internal Combustion Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AU, Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Shanghai Diesel Engine Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wacker Neuson SE, Wartsila Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

